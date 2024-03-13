Red Bull Boss Lights Fire Under Daniel Ricciardo As Fans Ring Death Knell on F1 Career: “Liam Lawson Will Be in the Car Soon Enough”

Daniel Ricciardo has received immense criticism for his performances in the opening two races of the 2024 season. In both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Yuki Tsunoda outqualified him. Since the Australian has been struggling, his future in F1 continues to remain uncertain. Amid such uncertainty, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has added further pressure on Ricciardo by explaining how the 34-year-old has to do more to match Tsunoda.

While writing for the Speedweek column, Marko wrote, “A word about the Racing Bulls. There’s a lot at stake this season for both Yuki and Daniel. Yuki’s qualifying performance was very good and Ricciardo has to come up with something soon.”

The pressure is on Ricciardo indeed because if Tsunoda continues to perform well in the races and qualifying rounds, then Red Bull might favor him rather than the Honey Badger for a future seat on the senior team. Moreover, with Red Bull also having Liam Lawson as their reserve driver, Ricciardo cannot afford to make any slip-ups.

Since Ricciardo has been struggling, fans have already begun speculating about the possibility of Red Bull replacing him with the highly impressive Lawson. In the process of explaining how Lawson may soon replace Ricciardo, fans also suggested how there is a possibility that the Australian faces a situation similar to that of Nyck de Vries.

F1 fans believe Red Bull could sack Daniel Ricciardo

Last year, Daniel Ricciardo replaced an underperforming Nyck de Vries. Unfortunately, following just two races, the#3 driver sustained a wrist injury, forcing Liam Lawson to step in for him for five races. The New Zealander made the most of this opportunity and impressed everyone.

Now that Ricciardo hasn’t performed well in the first two races of the 2024 season, supporters are suggesting it’s time for Lawson to take over Ricciardo’s seat permanently. One of the fans with Twitter handle, @fiagirlboss even wrote, ” Lawson will be in the car soon enough.”

Other supporters, meanwhile, expressed their worries over Ricciardo’s form. Nonetheless, they continue to believe that before getting sacked like De Vries, Ricciardo will have more of an opportunity to display his true abilities.