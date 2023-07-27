Red Bull Ends Lewis Hamilton’s DRS Suspicions as Unbeatable RB19 Set to Comeback With Mammoth Advantage

After Red Bull failed to get a podium during the Hungarian Grand Prix, the pole-sitter from that race, Lewis Hamilton, projected suspicions around a drastic reduction in the world champions’ DRS edge. However, coming into Belgium, Red Bull is set to reignite their massive edge.

In Hungary, Red Bull arrived at the venue with several changes in their setup. As reported by Max Verstappen, the car had some balance issues. Though it didn’t matter.

On the last race day, Red Bull decimated every opposition in sight with their new upgrades. And now, in Spa, they might manage to have even more gap against their rivals and continue to extend their winning streak.

Red Bull will regain its DRS edge in Spa

Red Bull stepping into Spa is the favorite for the upcoming race. Moreover, they are now reportedly set to bring the setup, which was not there in Hungary, that would once again give them their DRS edge, which Hamilton thought had gone absent.

“Loss of DRS advantage over the past few races have not been due to the removal of “clever tricks,” but more due to car setup choices at different downforce levels – and especially beam wing configurations,” said a report by Motorsport.com. “Red Bull’s advantage should return at Spa this weekend.”

The challenge is upon Red Bull’s rivals to match up to their reported DRS setup—meanwhile, the current weather projections at Spa incline towards an uncertain race.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris may have an opportunity

With the last win, Red Bull made a record streak of 12 wins in a row. And in Spa, nothing may stop them, except for excessive rain and unsuitable track conditions.

The Belgian race is infamous for having heavy rains. So much so that this year the death of an 18-year-old driver also happened at the same venue. Nevertheless, such track conditions always bring unpredictability to race results.

Therefore, there is an opportunity for both Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, who seem like next to the best on the grid right now. Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether the duo could convert a result that could end Red Bull’s historic streak.