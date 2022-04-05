“The Scuderia has the best pair of drivers on the starting grid”: Ferrari CEO believes Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are the best lineups on the grid in 2022

Ferrari CEO John Elkann discusses Ferrari’s 2022 team and drivers pairing in the Exor meeting held with the shareholders

Ferrari has had a rollercoaster season since 2013. Underperforming drivers, the team last won the drivers’ championship in 2007. Frequent changes in the pairings did not help the team on their target of winning the championship.

Come in 2020, Ferrari announced the new young pairing of Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc. Furthermore, a change of paint and young vision is set to keep their long-term hopes alive.

Best driver lineup on the grid

The Italians are back at top of the championship with 78 points. They had a 1-2 finish in Bahrain and a double podium finish in Saudi Arabia. It gives the team hope and a sense of urgency for the challenges ahead.

~ Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, a thread pt.2 ~ pic.twitter.com/6MD7OzrdRN — ۞Erica¹⁵ (@fcbformulaEri) February 27, 2022

Ferrari chairman John Elkann wrote about the driver pairings of Leclerc and Sainz in the Exor company shareholders meetings.

“The company is focused on the 2022 challenge,” he stated during the meeting.

Encouraging Signs for Ferrari

Ferrari’s performance has been the major topic of discussion this year. A radical change in engine design and aerodynamics has brought happiness to the factory.

Alongside adding that the team’s season has started well, he added: “With Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the Scuderia has the best pair of drivers on the starting grid.”

Acknowledging the situation, Elkann added: “With five podium results and third place in the Constructors’ championship, the Formula 1 season has produced some encouraging signs.”