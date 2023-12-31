Sebastian Vettel Reveals His Last Message to Michael Schumacher Before Latter’s Tragic Accident

Sebastian Vettel shares an amicable relationship with Michael Schumacher and it is not only because they are both Germans and are F1 world champions. It is because they have been friends on the paddock and the seven-time world champion acted as his mentor for a long time. Now, Vettel has opened up on the last conversation he had with Schumacher before the latter had the tragic accident.

Speaking on this to RTL as per PlanetF1, Vettel said, “It’s still very, very difficult. [On digesting the fact that Schumacher still hasn’t recovered.] I don’t want to say to accept it, but to accept that he continues to fight. The first thoughts immediately went to the last conversation we had together and that couldn’t be more positive. I told him that I was going to be a father and what was coming for us.”

The duo shared the F1 grid when Schumacher came out of retirement to race for Mercedes from 2010 to 2012. This was during a time when Vettel, with Red Bull, was dominating the sport. Apart from this, they also formed an all German line-up which won six back-to-back Race of Champions trophy between 2007 to 2012.

December 29 marked the tenth anniversary since Schumacher’s tragic skiing accident. Nevertheless, as Vettel has confirmed numerous times that Schumacher Sr. has been a guru for him, he is sad that he couldn’t return the favor to his son, Mick Schumacher, and guide him to be the best in business.

How is Sebastian Vettel an inspiration to Schumacher Jr?

Michael Schumacher mentored a young Vettel, who in turn wants to return the favor to the former’s son. Mick Schumacher shares a special relationship with Vettel too, and looks up to the four-time world champion for advice, whenever he can.

On this, the former Haas driver said in a report published by F1, “I think what my dad was to Sebastian, he is for me: someone that I’m close to, with whom I can talk about motor sport.”

Nevertheless, the former F1 driver couldn’t make a mark in his career as he only raced for two seasons with Haas. Due to lack of opportunity, he has had to look elsewhere in order to keep his racing career running.

Now, Mick Schumacher has switched to the World Endurance Championship with Alpine. However, the driver confirmed that he took advice from the four-time world champion before his move to the Endurance Racing.