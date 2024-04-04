mobile app bar

"She Isn't Allowed to Speak": BBC Panel Reveals Why Red Bull Complainant 'Friend' Came Out to Give Update

“She Isn’t Allowed to Speak”: BBC Panel Reveals Why Red Bull Complainant ‘Friend’ Came Out to Give Update

The Christian Horner saga that involves a female employee of Red Bull Racing lodging a complaint against the Briton, alleging ‘inappropriate behavior‘, is now in the domain of the FIA. The motorsports governing body have reportedly received a complaint as well and are evaluating further steps. Amidst this, BBC’s Rebecca Clancy has revealed why the employee in question has not come out with a statement yet and why is her ‘friend’ the one releasing the updates.

Clancy explained on the BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast, “She’s actually not allowed to speak and that’s why we’re hearing from her friend and not her directly. I’m sure she will probably love [to have] her say but it is legally not allowed.”

News broke out earlier this year in February that Red Bull GmbH were investigating Christian Horner internally after they received the complaint from the female employee. After an independent barrister hired by the company investigated Horner for over a month, they dismissed the grievance against the Briton.

Recent reports, however, suggest that the attorney in question was none other than a London lawyer really close to the Thai side of Red Bulls’ hierarchy. In any case, this matter has become more than just a misconduct case with multiple storylines emerging ever since.

Moreover, there were also reports that Horner and Red Bull paid the complainant $1.1 million as a severance fee to close the matter once and for all. Ever since the controversy has now gone quiet.

Focus has shifted back to Red Bull’s performances from Christian Horner

Soon after Red Bull GmbH dismissed the grievance against Christian Horner, Jos Verstappen urged the team to sack the British boss to protect the side’s reputation. Soon after the 52-year-old made his remarks, reports also emerged that Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull.

However, those rumors seemed to have subsided now. The focus seems to have returned to Red Bull’s performances. But this story could yet take another turn as the F1 community pressurizes for more transparency.

Both Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have been very vocal about how the lack of transparency about the entire issue is really detrimental to the values this sport should be promoting. Now, even former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel has urged for more transparency in this matter.

As quoted by PlanetF1, the 36-year-old said, “I think with these things, it’s always difficult to know everything. And it would be nice if there was simply more transparency so that you really, you know, could have more of an opinion.”

