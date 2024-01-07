“That’s the Sweet Spot for Me”: Family Man Charles Leclerc Reveals His Plans of Having Children

Charles Leclerc, who is one of the most talented F1 drivers on the grid, is also a huge fan favorite. The details of his life away from F1 always gathers a lot of interest, so recently when the Monegasque shed light on his plans of having a family, social media erupted.

In a video posted on X by Clara, Leclerc talks about the general good things in life before stating that he is a family man. He stated that he misses his family but is also grateful that he gets to compete at the highest level of motorsports. Thereafter, the Ferrari driver revealed his plans of having children.

“Three children. That’s the sweet spot for me,” he revealed.

Leclerc went on to explain that he himself has two brothers, so he understands how to father children when the time comes. However, at the moment, Leclerc has no plans of starting a family.

He is currently in a relationship with Alexandra Saint Mleux, who studied Art History in Paris. However, until 2022, Leclerc was dating Charlotte Sine, who had been with him for a long time.

Leclerc was always close to his family, especially his father, whom he misses a lot.

Charles Leclerc credits his father for where he is today

The story of Charles Leclerc’s bond with his father, Herve, is well-known within the F1 community. They were inseparable and spent a lot of time together during the 26-year-old’s junior days. In the same video, Leclerc credits his father for where he is, and all that he has achieved today.

“He helped me massively to get to where I am,” revealed Leclerc.

Leclerc went on to say that if he could go back in time and enjoy the little moments he had with his father he would. Because, once a person is gone, it’s too late to tell them how much they are appreciated. Regardless, Leclerc admits that he learned a lot from this experience, and wants to give the time to his brothers, and other members of his family today.

Leclerc’s father had a lifelong dream of watching his son drive for Ferrari. Tragically, in the middle of the Monegasque star’s championship-winning F2 season, he passed away. Still, Leclerc consoled his dad on his deathbed, telling him that he did sign for Ferrari.

Just two years later, the Maranello-based outfit ended up securing him, and he fulfilled his father’s wish. Today, Leclerc is the star driver for the most successful F1 team in history.