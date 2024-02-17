“They Owe Him Everything”: Mercedes Reminded of Lewis Hamilton’s Favors Before Making Any Disrespectful Decision

Simon Lazenby has some strong words for Mercedes regarding Lewis Hamilton. The Sky Sports TV presenter believes that the Silver Arrows should have the utmost respect for the seven-time world champion and treat him like a champion till the time he is at Brackley, before he moves to Ferrari in 2025.

Since Hamilton will exit Mercedes, there are talks of Toto Wolff, the team’s boss, alienating him. As a result, his talented young teammate George Russell could become the number one choice.

However, Lazenby has a strong warning for them before they go on to make any such decisions. He sat down with Matt Baker, Martin Brundle, and Rachel Brookes in Sky Sports F1‘s off-season analysis, where he talked about Mercedes needing to respect Hamilton as long as he stays on the team.

He said, “The thing with Lewis, it’s an exceptional case, isn’t it? At the end of the day, it’s Lewis and Lewis has brought everything to Mercedes. Therefore, they kind of do owe him a little bit, I think they owe him everything really and they probably owe him the respect that he deserves to treat him like the great champion that he is for the time that he has remaining at Mercedes.”

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the most successful F1 driver in history. His legacy as F1’s best got established at Mercedes, where he won six world titles. Hence, treating him unfairly would be an issue.

Interestingly, Wolff, the team boss already cleared the team’s stance on treating Hamilton fairly. He revealed that Mercedes will treat Hamilton fairly. But at the same time, it puts Wolff in a difficult position, as Hamilton could take Mercedes’ secrets over to Ferrari in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton and his last season with Mercedes

Mercedes recently unveiled the W-15 with George Russell, Toto Wolff, and Lewis Hamilton. This car will be the seven-time world champion’s last car at Mercedes before he switches his loyalty to Ferrari.

Hamilton became emotional during the launch and admitted that it was very surreal and emotional for him to watch the launch of the W15.

Nevertheless, the 39-year-old confirmed that he will give everything to win with his current team. Hamilton revealed that his focus is on this year only and he is 100% committed to the task with Mercedes.

Therefore, it is Mercedes who has to deal with caution and handle Lewis Hamilton well. Neither they can afford to let him leave with too much information about the car, nor they can keep him at bay during development and be disrespectful.