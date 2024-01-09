“This is a Platform to Spark Change”: Lewis Hamilton Was Once Praised by Gay Journalist for Supporting LGBTQ People in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton has transcended from being just a Formula 1 driver for many. He has been an avid advocate for many social causes and has used his pull and fame to propagate those ideals. After an adverse law for LGBTQ+ rights was to be passed in Hungary, Hamilton stood up for the cause during the race weekend in 2021. This led to gay F1 journalist Christian Hewgill to laud the Briton on his birthday.

Hewgill reposted a video of Hamilton giving an interview for the the Fast and the Curious podcast, where the latter explained,

“I’m not just a Formula 1 driver that can just have success and go on about my life, this is a platform to spark change, spark conversation (…) sparking those uncomfortable conversations, and then holding people accountable.”

When a motion was to be passed about the new and restrictive LGBTQ+ laws, Hamilton urged his fans on social media to raise their voice. He also made an appeal to his fanbase in Hungary to vote in the referendum and uphold the sanctity of the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

While many F1 entities are hesitant to lend their voices for such causes, Hamilton never shies away from speaking about what he thinks is right. Alongside Hamilton, his former arch-rival Sebastian Vettel often stands up to highlight the very same issues.

How Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel spearheaded the charge for inclusivity in F1

Apart from Hamilton, Vettel, has been an outspoken advocate for inclusivity, diversity and environmental preservation. With 11 world championships between them, F1 couldn’t have had bigger names representing the ethos of the sport and its image as a collective role model.

Just before the race in Hungary, Vettel stood alongside Hamilton in support of the LGBTQ+ community as he donned a ‘Same Love‘ t-shirt. This led to the German being reprimanded by the FIA for breaking protocol. Vettel, however, himself shrugged it off by claiming that “I don’t care. I would do it again.”

Vettel’s compassion really moved Hamilton. In the aftermath, the Mercedes star praised his adversary. While showing his gratitude for Vettel’s gesture, Hamilton said that he was really proud of him for standing up when no one else would.

With Vettel now retired, the mantle of upholding the values and integrity of the sport in matters of global importance have fallen squarely on the shoulders of arguably F1’s greatest and most influential driver of all time.