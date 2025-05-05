Tom Brady Offers Carlos Sainz Access to His Gym in Hope to “Learn Things From Each Other”

On the eve of the 2025 Miami GP, last weekend, Williams got Carlos Sainz and seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady together for a few rounds of golf and an earnest chat about sports, fitness, and life.

The Madrid-born driver had an in-depth conversation with the 47-year-old about their own fitness routines. This conversation even prompted Sainz to seek tips from Brady about recovery and how to achieve longevity in high-performing sports such as the NFL and Formula 1.

Brady was more than generous with the anecdotes he shared and the help he offered to the former Ferrari driver. In fact, he even promised the Spanish racing ace to introduce him to his best friend—who heads the fitness regime of NFL team Las Vegas Raiders—to help Sainz up his recovery game.

That wasn’t all though. Once Sainz conceded that he was a fitness freak and saw Brady as a benchmark to learn more about the topic, Brady offered to show the #55 driver around his personal gym.

“I’ll send you a lot of [stuff and] I’ll show you all the stuff inside, too. All the stuff I do and have and I have, you know, my gym,” said Brady. The 47-year-old also felt that he had a few things to learn from Sainz as well.

“We can learn a few things from each other,” he added.

tom brady: “i got my boy carlos sainz coming over…” pic.twitter.com/ovnQfFZVKa — yoyo (@williamssainz) May 2, 2025

For Sainz, this was a massive opportunity and an honor to learn from someone who has redefined what it means to be a high-performing athlete. The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback has enjoyed success throughout his 23-year-long career—winning the biggest prize in NFL even in his 40s.

In fact, Brady changed the perspective towards fitness in the American Football sphere. His commitment and killer instinct to give it his all is something that even prompted him to give himself the moniker of being a “psychopath”.

“I was part psychopath. I treated every day like it was the biggest day, like it was the Super Bowl. I treated practice like it was the Super Bowl,” he explained.

In the end, after being regaled by Brady’s insights, Sainz, too, agreed with the 47-year-old’s self-proclaimed psychopath nickname.