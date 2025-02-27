mobile app bar

“We Had a Fight in a Local Pub”: Lando Norris and Max Verstappen Address Rivalry Question With Sarcasm

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Formula 1 Grand Prix of China 2024 ,in the picture winner Max Verstappen NLD , Oracle Red Bull Racing, 2nd place for Lando Norris GBR , McLaren F1 Team

Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Formula 1 Grand Prix of China 2024 ,in the picture winner Max Verstappen NLD , Oracle Red Bull Racing, 2nd place for Lando Norris GBR , McLaren F1 Team | Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi

No two drivers have been as friendly as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in recent years in F1. However, last season brought a twist to their friendly dynamic. With Norris fighting Verstappen at the front of the field for the first time in his career, he was in for a brutal surprise.

The two drivers collided in Austria while fighting for the race lead, and that felt like the first crack in their relationship. Both Norris and Verstappen were firm that they were not in the wrong for that collision at the Red Bull ring, which led to a verbal battle for several days to come.

Many felt that Verstappen and Norris‘ friendship would fade away as an after-effect of their 2024 championship battle. Heading into the 2025 season, this question persists and the duo were asked about their dynamic during a press conference at the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Seeing this as an opportunity to bury the hatchet, Verstappen and Norris gave sarcastic replies to clear the air on their relationship. Verstappen was the first one to kick off this hilarious sequence of replies by stating how his bond with the McLaren driver has become “terrible” since last year.

“We don’t get on anymore, it’s taking its toll,” he added. On this, Norris quipped, “We had a fight the other day in a local pub”. The Dutchman was quick on his feet to add to the humor, “We had to get escorted.”

Naturally, Verstappen and Norris have a very strong relationship, which may not deteriorate easily owing to a handful of on-track battles. On a serious note, the Briton highlighted how they are looking forward to “more battles” this season, as an extension of the title battle they had last season.

Are Norris and Verstappen actually being mature about their rivalry?

Some of the battles between the 2024 title protagonists don’t align with what they have said in Bahrain recently. Their controversial track limits incidents in the USA and Mexico really escalated to a stage where Norris went on to severely criticize Verstappen’s driving style, and even deemed it “dangerous”.

On top of that, the #4 driver claimed that Verstappen won in Sao Paulo because of “luck” and not talent despite the reigning champion pulling off a miraculous recovery drive from 17th on the grid.

While Norris retracted that comment during the FIA gala in December, it wasn’t the only significant off-track jibe between them. Comments about the Austria collision in its aftermath highlighted that Norris and Verstappen could easily have their rivalry blown out of proportion due to a major incident.

The British driver has stated that such comments often come in the heat of the moment and are part and parcel of the sport. With both of them trying to make their point and prove their move was legitimate, on and off-track tussles will happen if they are fighting for the title.

So, even though it may seem contradictory, Norris and Verstappen have the maturity to avoid their on-track battle affecting their personal dynamic.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1500 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these