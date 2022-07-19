F1

“Strong is even a weak word for Kimi Raikkonen”- Michael Schumacher fondly remembers the Iceman for two iconic moments

"Strong is even a weak word for Kimi Raikkonen"- Michael Schumacher fondly remembers the Iceman for two iconic moments
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
"I once said the schedule was horrendous": Kevin Pietersen criticises ECB over jam-packed scheduling post Ben Stokes ODI retirement
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Strong is even a weak word for Kimi Raikkonen"- Michael Schumacher fondly remembers the Iceman for two iconic moments
“Strong is even a weak word for Kimi Raikkonen”- Michael Schumacher fondly remembers the Iceman for two iconic moments

Seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher heaped praise on fellow Ferrari and F1 legend Kimi Raikkonen. …