Netflix Appears to Have Missed Out on a Big Payday as MrBeast Lands a Deal With Amazon-Owned Prime Video

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is undoubtedly one of the most popular content creators and has the numbers to back this claim. The 25-year-old has over 245 million subscribers on YouTube. So, multiple platforms want to get the “YouTube King” on their platform. However, it is Prime Video that ultimately won the fight.



Advertisement

The North Carolina-based YouTuber recently took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share the big news of landing a deal with Prime Video. MrBeast is known for his grand-scale videos, especially the gameshow-like challenges he hosts. Now, the Amazon-owned platform wants him to make the largest game show in history.

Advertisement

This news doesn’t come as a surprise, as Deadline reported that the deal has been in the works for a while. As for the show’s format, MrBeast stated in his announcement tweet that there will be 1,000 contestants and a prize of $5,000,000. Moreover, during the interview with the YouTube duo Colin and Samir, MrBeast revealed that this upcoming gameshow will be similar to the ones on his YouTube channel but 20 times better.

Netflix missed out on a big opportunity to get MrBeast on their platform

After MrBeast shared the announcement of landing the deal with Prime Video, many fans claimed it was a huge opportunity that Netflix missed. They are not wrong, as Netflix could have been the one to make the grandest game show in history.



If Netflix managed to get MrBeast onboard, it could have been a great marketing move. The YouTuber blew up on the internet when he recreated a real-life version of the deadly game show based on the 2021-released thriller survival K-drama Squid Game. So, MrBeast making a game show for Netflix would have gained more attention.

Advertisement

There is a second season of Squid Game releasing in 2024, so Netflix couldn’t have asked for a better promotion than MrBeast recreating the game show once again. Even today, the Sqiad Game in the real-life video has over 588 million views and 17 million likes.

