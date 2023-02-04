When Was Ford in F1?: Why American Manufacturers Leave F1 When Ferrari Dominated?

Ford Vs Ferrari was a blockbuster movie to hit theatres in 2019. The basic plot behind the story was how the American brand developed itself to beat the hegemony of Ferrari in Le Mans.

The movie showed an excellent cinematic portrayal of the rivalry in the middle of the last century. However, Ferrari went on to rise in Formula 1, the most advanced motorsport and has been there since its inception. Meanwhile, it’s been almost 20 years since Ford left F1.

But now it’s all going to change. On Friday, during Red Bull’s 2023 launch, it was announced that Ford is returning with the current world champions as the strategic partners. But why did they leave at all in the first place?

When was Ford in F1?

Ford has been responsible for getting one of the best drivers to become champions– Michael Schumacher and Graham Hill are one of the names for the starters. They had an excellent record in the sport as they are currently the third most successful engine suppliers with 10 constructors’ and 13 drivers’ championship wins.

They started their journey in the sport in 1967 with Cosworth as their partner in engine supply. The engine then powered Lotus and made its first entry in 1967’s Dutch Grand Prix, which they won. Thus, starting their legendary F1 journey.

With Cosworth, Ford supplied engines to McLaren, Lotus and Matra. From then to 1983, Ford amassed over 155 wins. A decade later, after seeing several lean patches, Ford saw another glorious year with Michael Schumacher winning his maiden championship title with them in 1994.

But a decade later, it was all over for Ford in F1. Almost after serving 40 years in F1, they decided to leave owing to rising exorbitant prices to operate in F1. They sold their Jaguar outfit to Red Bull for only $1.

Ironically, after 20 years, Ford returns to the same chassis where they last left. When the new engine regulations kick in, they will re-enter the sport in 2026.

The American rivalry

Besides Ford, another big American party is trying hard to get into F1. GM partnering with Andretti Autosport, has already made a bid for the F1 entry.

If they succeed, the cross-town rivalry born out of Michigan could expand into F1. The American audience, which has recent;y shown interest in the sport, could have something domestically interesting to watch in the following years.

GM is using its Cadillac name to partner with Andretti. Together, they want to compete in the championship. But so far, they are getting some huge obstacles.

