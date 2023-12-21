Which NFL Team Does Lewis Hamilton Own? – What Made the Mercedes Star Invest in Denver Broncos?

Following a drastic downfall in 2022, Lewis Hamilton decided to broaden his business acumen by becoming a prominent part of an investment group that purchased the NFL’s Denver Broncos. While the exact amount of Hamilton’s investment remains a secret, he acquired a 0.2% stake in the team, converting his investment to around the $6 million mark.

Hamilton is heavily invested in the sport and visits his team’s games every chance he gets. According to Autoweek’s report, the investment group is headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, while his daughter Carrie Walton-Penner and his son-in-law Greg Penner are a crucial part of the takeover.

Starbucks’ board chairperson, Mellody Hobson, and US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice make up the rest of the group.

Detailing the reason behind becoming a part of the investment group, Hamilton “jumped at the chance” to become part owner of an NFL team. Constantly pushing the boundaries for inclusivity and diversity, Hamilton said there was a “real lack of black ownership,” which further made him want to invest in the team.

Hamilton last attended a Broncos match nearly a week ago as his team raided the grounds of the Los Angeles Chargers. Broncos were all over the Chargers’ defense and were easily able to win the game with a scoreline of 7-24. However, their last game ended in an away defeat to the Detroit Lions with a score of 42-17. So far, the Broncos have a 7-7 record and are second the in AFC West Conference.

Lewis Hamilton continues to broaden his investment portfolio

As news broke of Lewis Hamilton and Co. taking over their team, all the players and the staff were happy to see an ownership change. However, their hope remains that the new management will be able to do just as good as the previous one did.

Nonetheless, the entire team was more than happy to see a $4.56 billion investment come their way, marking the biggest investment in the history of any professional sports franchise.

Mellody Hobson is also an important part of the investment group alongside the Mercedes driver. She and Hamilton share a close personal friendship. The Starbucks board chair was present in the Mercedes garage when the 7-time champion lost the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP under controversial circumstances.

Away from football, Hamilton also has money tied up in a venture called ‘TMRW Sports’ owned by Golfing icons Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The Briton also wants a taste of owning a soccer club and was part of a group that submitted a bid to buy the Chelsea team. However, they did not accept the bid. He is now eyeing part ownership of Manchester United, alongside INEOS’s Jim Ratcliffe.