“Will Change When He Becomes a Father”: Max Verstappen Predicted to Lose Intensity by 9x Le Mans Winner

Aggression, fierce competition, and the desire to do whatever it takes to win—these are the traits that define Max Verstappen in F1 and have made him so successful. But as he gets older, will he change?

Nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen certainly thinks so.

In 2024, after winning his fourth consecutive World Championship, Verstappen revealed to the world that he and his partner, Kelly Piquet, were expecting their first child together. There couldn’t have been better news for the Red Bull driver, who was winning both on and off the track.

Kristensen, however, believes that as Verstappen stands on the cusp of fatherhood, he will inevitably lose his edge.

“It will change a little bit when he becomes a father,” said the 57-year-old on the Racing News 365 podcast. It was in response to journalist Ian Parkes’ claim that racing was the Red Bull driver’s life.

Congratulations to both Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, hoping for nothing but a safe and healthy pregnancy and baby, and all the happiness that comes with it

pic.twitter.com/femWiZbpQb — Clapped (@F1Clapped) December 6, 2024

“When he becomes a father, I’m sure there will be more in his life than just racing,” Kristensen insisted.

But as things stand, Kristensen praised Verstappen’s attitude toward the sport. He highlighted how, even when he’s not on track, Verstappen remains immersed in competition—hinting at his sim racing exploits.

And while Kristensen believes that the birth of the Red Bull driver’s first child will divide his attention, he firmly believes that the #1 driver will continue racing—albeit not in F1.

Kristensen touts Verstappen to make Le Mans switch

Verstappen has repeatedly expressed his desire to compete in disciplines beyond F1. Once his contract runs out in 2028, that’s a path the 27-year-old could certainly pursue.

Kristensen also believes that after chasing glory in F1 for some time, Verstappen will move to the world of endurance racing. He also expects Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to follow suit.

This opinion doesn’t stem out of thin air either. Kristensen recalled past conversations with both drivers, where they expressed a strong inclination to try this venture out.

“There’s no doubt that Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, one day will do Le Mans. Absolutely no doubt. They are keen on doing that. First, they want to win some more World Championships in terms of Max. But Charles is [also] hungry,” he said.

For Verstappen, his airtight contract with Red Bull might be preventing him from already testing the waters in WEC or IMSA.

On the other hand, Leclerc’s reluctance to explore other racing disciplines could stem from his determination to secure his maiden F1 title first.