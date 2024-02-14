With 59K Followers, Lewis Hamilton’s Friend Publicly Puts Fernando Alonso In His Place For Doubting Ferrari Intensions

Fernando Alonso recently took a massive dig at former McLaren teammate Lewis Hamilton as he questioned the Briton’s intentions of wanting to join Ferrari. The 39-year-old had once claimed that it had been a childhood dream for him to drive for the Prancing Horse. However, Alonso does not believe that is the case. The Spaniard pointed out how it was just a few months ago that Hamilton signed a contract extension with Mercedes, and was pledging his loyalty to them. After hearing Alonso’s claims, one of Hamilton’s influencer friends has hit back at the Aston Martin driver.

After going through Alonso’s remarks, Daniel ”Spinz” Forrest, who has over 59k followers on Instagram, replied to the post. In reply, Spinz wrote, “Salt Bae strikes again“. It was the timing of Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari that surprised most.

While the Silver Arrows have had their fair share of struggles over the past couple of seasons, it is pertinent to note that Hamilton signed an extension with them just a few months ago. Now, with the seven-time champion having made his decision, it will be interesting to see how his stint with the Prancing Horse turns out in 2025.

However, before Hamilton makes his move to Maranello, he still has a season to complete with Mercedes. Alonso explained what the Briton can expect with the Silver Arrows, having already revealed that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

Fernando Alonso believes Mercedes will leave Lewis Hamilton out of critical talks

Fernando Alonso has revealed it will not surprise him if Mercedes provides Lewis Hamilton a cold shoulder. The Spaniard believes that since the Briton will no longer be a part of the Silver Arrows’ long-term plans, the team are unlikely to keep him in the loop when it comes to development talks.

Alonso then explained how he himself faced a similar scenario during his time at Renault in 2006. Since Alonso at the time had already confirmed that he would leave Renault for McLaren in 2007, the French outfit “tried to hide a few things in the second part of the year“.

However, Alonso did make it clear that as a driver, things did not change much for him. He revealed that he just focused on himself and tried to do the best he could for Renault. And that is exactly what he did. After winning the championship in 2005, Alonso defended his title in 2006 by defeating seven-time champion Michael Schumacher by 13 points.