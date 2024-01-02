“Would Have Been in the Paddock Anyway”: What Michael Schumacher’s Life Could Have Been Without His Tragic Skiing Accident

It’s been 10 years since Michael Schumacher suffered a tragic skiing accident, that took a severe toll on his health. He hasn’t even made a public appearance since 2013, and fans often wonder what the seven-time champion would be doing now, if he was fit and healthy. Former F1 driver Timo Glock provides insight into what he thinks Schumacher would have been up to, today.

Glock, like most of the F1 community, adores Schumacher. Also, like many, he feels that his fellow German would have been a great team boss. Schumacher, who contributed so much to F1 as a driver knows what it takes to win races and championships.

In an interview with Bettingsites, as reported by Race Express, Glock talks about what Schumacher’s life could have been as a team leader. While the former Toyota driver insists Schumacher would be a good boss, he admits that he wouldn’t make it up to the top straight away.

“He would have been in the paddock anyway, maybe as an analyst. I don’t know. Maybe he wouldn’t immediately become a team boss, but maybe later. He would be suitable for that because he knows exactly what you need.”, said Glock.

Glock also feels that Schumacher would probably not have been a great fit in front of the cameras. However, he would have managed to make things work. This is because of the passion he has for the sport.

Passion aiding Michael Schumacher in recovery

Schumacher has been away from the cameras and public for over a decade now. His exact condition remains a mystery, as his wife Corrina makes sure to conceal it perfectly. However, recent reports pointed towards a unique method doctors are resorting to, to help Schumacher make a full recovery.

Schumacher has been around racing his whole life. As a result, doctors feel that the sound of a car’s engine will help “stimulate” his brain. BILD reported that he was being driven around in a Mercedes-AMG supercar. Whether this method has worked or not, remains a mystery.

December 29th of 2023 marked 10 years since Schumacher suffered that near-fatal crash in the Alps. The entire F1 community took to social media, to send their best wishes to the Schumacher family, with many using the words, “Keep fighting Michael”.