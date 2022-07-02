F1

“You kept it together like a smooth operator”- Carlos Sainz praised by Ferrari race engineer after getting pole in Silverstone

"You kept it together like a smooth operator"- Carlos Sainz praised by Ferrari race engineer after getting pole in Silverstone
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
"Jay Williams, turn your ACORN head around and listen to me talk about Steph Curry!" : Kendrick Williams roasted former 2nd overall pick for his acorn-like head in heated argument on First Take
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"You kept it together like a smooth operator"- Carlos Sainz praised by Ferrari race engineer after getting pole in Silverstone
“You kept it together like a smooth operator”- Carlos Sainz praised by Ferrari race engineer after getting pole in Silverstone

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz became the 104th driver to earn a F1 pole, and will…