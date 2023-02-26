FaZe Booya’s Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k Loadout is the New Meta!

FaZe Booya is a consistent content creator who gives his subscribers the best loadouts to use in Warzone 2. This time, it’s the Vaznev-9k.

The Vaznev 9-k is a good close-range weapon even if you do not have attachments on it. However, if you go medium to long ranges it tends to increase in recoil. So focusing on the strong points of the gun. That is why we will put attachments that will complement the firing speed of the gun along with its close-range TTK.

Also Read: Is Hogwarts Legacy 2 Confirmed? Why There WILL be a Sequel to the Franchise

Vaznev 9-k Loadout with a Barrel and An Extended Clip is All you Need for Close-Range Domination in Warzone 2

The first attachment without a doubt is the 45-Round Mag since it gives us enough bullets to dispatch off two opponents at once. The gun eats bullets quickly so it is important to have enough ammo to eat the least damage to the opponent so your teammates can finish them off. The 45-Round Mag will easily be complemented by the FSS OLE Laser which gives us ADS Speed, Sprint to fire speed, and aiming stability.

Next is the KAS-1 381mm Barrel which is going to give us an increase in hip-fire accuracy, bullet velocity, and damage range so that it is a little viable in medium ranges. The fourth attachment is the Lacerta Compensator in the Muzzle spot which is going to solely control our Horizontal recoil. The last attachment is the Markelev R-7 Stock which will increase our mobility. It provides stat bonuses to crouch speed, sprint speed, and ADS speed.

That is everything you need to know about this loadout. For perk packages and grenades, it is a personal preference. You can use whatever you are comfortable with. The advice here would be to switch between your Vaznev and a Sniper if you equip a Weapon’s Specialist loadout. However, if you are sticking with the SMG, stay close to corners and buildings. They will be your best friend in terms of cover.

For more Warzone 2 loadouts, stay tuned at The SportsRush and go subscribe to FaZe Booya’s channel for more awesome loadouts like these!

Also Read: Adin Ross Drama: Streamer responds to being called racist after N-word controversy