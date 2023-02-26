Is Hogwarts Legacy 2 Confirmed? Why There WILL be a Sequel to the Franchise

Hogwarts Legacy has turned out to be a huge success in spite of all the controversies hindering it. There are talks for a sequel now too.

The game has managed to break sales records all around as it accumulates more than $850 million in sales with more than $12 million copies sold. It is evident that if a franchise or a product does this well in the market, there is bound to be a sequel. For now, even though there is no greenlight, we guarantee a sequel. There are multiple reasons for this. Let us discuss all of them below.

Why a Sequel for Hogwarts Legacy is Inevitable

The game has garnered a lot of attention from fans but it has also been a part of controversies. But it performed well in the market in spite of everything. If we were to look at this from a developer/organizational standpoint, the franchise has potential.

Despite J.K Rowling’s comments, the diehard fans of the Harry Potter franhcise purchased and played the game for more than millions of hours. JK Rowling will start profit from the sales of the game.

Plus the DLC of the game hints at not only future content for the game but also sequels. The played hours, sales and the general interest of the fans all hint at a profitable sequel for the game. There is no doubt that the fans have loved playing this game since the numbers from launch day till now have been off the charts.

Not even the game, the Wizarding World website has gotten more than 300 percent increase in traffic due to the release of the game and its requirement to log in through the website.

It will likely take another five years for a sequel to be made. Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game is scheduled to release on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4th. It also comes out on Nintendo Switch on July 25th.

