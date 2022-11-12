Furia eliminate NAVI at the CS:GO IEM Rio Major to make it to the semifinals

Brazilian representation at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major continues as Furia triumphs in their match against NAVI. In what can only be described as a nail-biter of a match, Furia managed to keep their run alive by taking out the titan that is NAVI. Going the distance with all three maps, the game kept everyone at the edge of their seats as s1mple and co. put up a strong fight. Narrowly winning the first map, NAVI gained the early upper hand but Furia’s resilience eventually netted them the win.

Here’s how the game played out and how Furia managed to get their first semifinal at a major.

Furia stun NAVI to make it to their first CS:GO Major semifinal

FURIA OVERCOME NAVI AND ARE IN THE SEMIFINALS AT #IEM RIO

Map summary:

Nuke (NAVI’s pick): 16-14 to NAVI

Ancient (Furia’s pick): 10-16 to Furia

Mirage (Decider): 10-16 to Furia

Starting off on Nuke, both teams looked comfortable on the map. Beginning on the T side, NAVI stumbled out of the gate to a 5-2 start in Furia’s favor. However, some great calls by Electronic and clutch plays by Perfecto granted them an 8-7 half in their favor. Faced with the tougher T side, Furia was now on the back foot. However, a bunch of vital frags outside allowed Furia to pinch the A bombsite for many round wins. Taking the lead at 14-13, Furia fumbled and lost an eco round to an aggressive NAVI. This was all NAVI needed to end the map 16-14.

Down but not out, Furia looked to right the ship on Ancient. A map that NAVI isn’t known to be comfortable on, Ancient proved too much for them. Coming out all guns blazing, Furia managed to pick up 10 rounds on the incredibly difficult T side of the map. Transitioning to the easier CT side, Furia dropped the pistol, allowing NAVI to close the gap to 9-10. However, after getting their economy in place, Furia steamrolled NAVI to a 16-10 win.



Coming to Mirage, both teams were at level pegging at 1-1 in the series. Starting off on the CT side, Furia met NAVI with aggression, netting them another 8-7 half in NAVI’s favor. Shifting to the T side, André ‘drop’ Abreu was the MVP with entries, multi-frags, and clutches. Arguably, the turning point of the map was round 24. Here, Saffee found himself in a 1v1 against Perfecto who managed to take the former down. The round was written off until Perfecto realized he didn’t have a kit and had to evacuate the site.

This put Furia up to 14 in a round that looked extremely unlikely. Fueled by their win, Furia stormed through the other two rounds to close the game 16-10. With this win, Furia has locked in a semifinal bout against Heroic tomorrow.

