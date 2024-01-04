Adin Ross Claims Kick Owner Edward Craven Wants Him to Make More Content With Demisux

The Kick streamer Adin Ross has once again made it to headlines, but this time for him allegedly dating Kick and Twitch streamer Demisux. The latter has also moved in with the 23-year-old streamer, as she recently streamed from one of the guest rooms in Ross’s house.

Ross and Demi have been playing together on live streams since late 2023, and they could be seen flirting. The clip of the former kissing her on New Year’s also went viral. Recently, the duo also appeared together on Adin Ross’s stream. Although the duo claims to be friends, fans believe they are dating. Moreover, their on-stream chemistry impressed the Kick owner Edward Craven.

Adin Ross says Kick owner Eddie wants to see more Adin x Demi content. pic.twitter.com/ZIhKwGlyb5 — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) January 4, 2024

On a recent livestream, Ross revealed Craven called him to ask about his relationship with Demi. The Stake.com co-founder was wondering if they were actually dating or even interested in each other. If that is the case he wants to send them on a trip, would also sponsor it. However, he wants the duo to livestream the entire trip, as he wants more of Adin x Demi content on his platform.

W Eddie — m3gaming_mark (@m3gaming_mark) January 4, 2024

It seems that Edward Craven and fans want to see more of the streamer duo. They praised the Stake.com co-founder for coming up with such a mind-blowing idea. However, one fan joked about how the live-streaming platform became a dating show. Meanwhile, the other joked about Ross’s boss sponsoring his personal life.

Did Adin Ross extend his Kick contract?

Amidst the hype about Adin Ross allegedly dating Demisux, the former has extended his contract with Kick. The 23-year-old signed a new three-year exclusive contract with Stake.com-owned livestreaming platform. Moreover, this new contract is worth $200 million.

Adin Ross has signed a 3-year contract extension with Kick for a total of $200 million ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2E1ZOQj3XJ — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) January 3, 2024

Not much is known about his new contract aside from its worth. This new contract also prevents the American streamer from streaming on any other platform than Kick. However, he could upload clips or the entire stream later on his YouTube channel, Adin Live, with 4.07 million subscribers.