Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release earlier than expected announces Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, especially since the series is deviating from the RPG formula and going back to its roots. Recently, Ubisoft announced that the game would be releasing earlier than usual, leaving fans eager to learn more.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage plans to take the series back to its roots, making the gameplay more linear and dependent on the story rather than open-world exploration. It is set in ninth-century Baghdad and follows the life of Basim Ibn Ishaq as he rises from a petty street thief to the rank of a master assassin. In true Assassin’s Creed fashion, we will come face to face with several historical characters, and the story also serves as a direct prequel to 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage was received well by fans since most believed the RPG-based games had strayed too far from the actual formula. Interestingly, the developers recently added fire to the excitement by announcing that the game has already gone gold and will be arriving a week before its original release date. Well, let’s take a deep dive into the announcement, shall we?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s release date

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was first announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022, although the developer did not provide a release date back then. Soon after, Ubisoft scheduled the game for a 2023 release, and internal sources claimed it would most likely hit store shelves in August. However, a further internal delay caused a setback, and reports eventually announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage was all set for an October 2023 release.

The May 2023 PlayStation Showcase had further news, as Mirage was given a specific release date of October 12, 2023. However, on August 14, 2023, Ubisoft tweeted that the game has gone gold and will be coming out a week early. Going gold essentially means that the developer has finished working on the game and is ready to start shipping out the product. Hence, we have good news for fans as Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be releasing on October 5, 2023.

It is pretty unnatural for a game to get an early release, and the reason behind Ubisoft’s decision is still unclear. However, October is set to be an extremely busy month with several AAA releases, including Lords of the Fallen and SpiderMan 2. Hence, we believe Ubisoft chose to release Assassin’s Creed Mirage early to get ahead of the competition and give the game a fighting chance.

That is everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s early release. Meanwhile, you can click here to learn more about Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, which is rumored to have a female protagonist.