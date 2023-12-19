Despite Ned Luke’s Insistence, a Freak Mistake From an Interview Makes Fans Believe Michael Will Appear in GTA 6

Amidst the hype of Grand Theft Auto VI, a new rumor has surfaced about Michael’s appearance in the game. It began with a recent interview, where YouTuber Larry Lawton mistakenly introduced Ned Luke as the actor who played Michael in GTA V and its upcoming successor, GTA 6.

Lawton later clarified it was a mistake, but fans didn’t trust the YouTuber. Many fans are speculating about the return of their beloved protagonist in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto. However, Rockstar Games have confirmed there would only be two protagonists, Lucia and Jason. So, the only way fans see Michael return is as a non-playable character who is crucial to the narrative.

Many might wonder what else is left of Michael’s story, especially when he dies in one of the three endings in GTA 5. Rockstar Games never confirmed which ending was canonical, but in a GTA Online DLC, Franklin vaguely hints at Michael being alive. If that’s the case, he could be a mentor figure for the new GTA protagonists. After all, Michael is an excellent robber who pulled off heists even at an old age in GTA 5.

After Lawton’s mistake, fans pointed out Luke’s shocked expression. One fan speculated Michael’s actor might have told something about his character to the interviewer behind the scenes. There are also speculations about Lawton’s association with the upcoming GTA title.

Ned Luke insists he is not a part of GTA 6

It is not the first time this topic of Michael featuring in GTA 6 has come up. Fans have even asked actor Ned Luke multiple times on his streams and social media whether it’s true. However, the American actor denied all of these rumors, claiming that his involvement was limited to GTA V.

The 65-year-old actor again emphasized his stance of not being in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto after the trailer release. In fact, the famed robber and GTA V protagonist was nowhere to be seen in the one-and-a-half-minute-long trailer.

Despite Luke denying his return in GTA 6, fans are still not believing him. After all, it isn’t the first time stars have lied about their involvement in big projects. One of the best examples is the 2021-released superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire rejected claims of them reprising their Spidey roles. However, both the actors returned as the web-slinging superheroes to help Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Thus, there is a possibility that Michael is returning to the lore. However, the actor Ned Luke might have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), preventing him from speaking about his appearance in GTA 6. Micahel’s return could also be revealed in a future trailer or when the game is finally released in 2025.