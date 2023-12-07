Alan Wake 2 fans conspire GTA 6 Ocean View Hotel is in same universe

Alan Wake 2 fans are trying to find a correlation with Ocean View Hotel in GTA 6, as the name is seen in both games. This speculation came up because many believed it was an easter egg left by Remedy. It is well known that Remedy and Rockstar have a good relationship and are working on Max Payne remakes presently.

Advertisement

This is a believable idea, yet it is not as simple as it seems. Before GTA 6 and Alan Wake 2, the name Ocean View Hotel had been there for a long time. Furthermore, the hotel was first seen in Grand Theft Auto Vice City in 2002 and has been remade with modernity in mind.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1732149328779571313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the idea can’t be denied, as the lore behind the hotel chain is present in Alan Wake 2. While playing as Saga Anderson in AW2, a story can be found where it is explained Thomas Zane created the Ocean View Hotel. Since Tom the Poet was a rich man, it could be possible that you built one of his hotels on the shores of Vice City.

If this theory turns out to be true, then Rockstar wouldn’t miss a chance to add an easter egg. In GTA Vice City, a Scarface Easter Egg was put inside the hotel by placing a chainsaw. The game studio loves to put these kinds of pop-culture references and fans surely love it.

It is also to be mentioned that GTA 2 had a garage named Max Paynt, which was an easter egg added during Max Payne’s development. Additionally, there were also Max Payne references in Alan Wake 2, despite being a Rockstar-owned intellectual property. To the recent easter eggs, the idea isn’t as bizarre as it seems and might be possible.

Comment

byu/MissionOwn4305 from discussion

inAlanWake

One of the Redditors going by the name, NathanielTurner666, shared their idea about how an Alan Wake 2 easter egg could be put in the time. The idea could be implemented by anesthetizing the protagonist for a short trip to the alternate universe. I believe the idea is cool as well, but it depends on the development team at Rockstar Games.

Advertisement

Fans reacting to the idea of Alan Wake 2 references in GTA 6

The concept of having Alan Wake 2 easter eggs in GTA 6 is a long shot and is almost unbelievable. Yet, some had been open to the idea due to the connection between Rockstar and Remedy. The rest of the community just laughed it off with short fan fiction that is funny to read.

Comment

byu/MissionOwn4305 from discussion

inAlanWake

Since the GTA franchise is strictly a mature-rated game, most of the fictional writing is too quirky to be mentioned. Most of them mention about nightlife in Vice City and how Alan Wake would react if he was present there.

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed the multiverse theory in Alan Wake 2 and Ocean View Hotel can be a connection. It could be possible that the writer could make a cameo in the upcoming open-world game.