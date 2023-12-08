Every Single Winner From The Game Awards 2023
Shraman Mitra
|Published December 08, 2023
As the name suggests, The Game Awards is, at its core, an award show that celebrates everything the gaming industry has to offer in a specific year. However, the show is known best for announcing world premieres and first-look trailers for upcoming games. On top of it, The Game Award also collaborates with popular personalities from different fields, which further increases the hype around the event.
Advertisement
From Best Performance to Best Esports Athlete, Best Indie Game to Game of the Year, the show brings forward the best of gaming and is considered the authority when it comes to video game awards. Similarly, The Game Awards 2023 was hosted live on December 7, and here is a list of every single award and their deserving winners.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thegameawards/status/1732978182788415755?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Advertisement
- Best Family Game: Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Motorsport
- Best Esports Athlete: Faker
- Best Esports Coach: Potter
- Best Esports Event: 2023 LOL World Champions
- Best Esports Game: Valorant
- Best Esports Team: JD Gaming
- Content Creator of the Year: Ironmouse
- Best Performance: Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Best Narrative: Alan Wake 2
- Best Debut Indie Game: Cocoon
- Best Action Game: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Best Art Direction: Alan Wake 2
- Best VR/AR: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Best Mobile Game: Honkai Star Rail
- Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush
- Games for Impact: Tchia
- Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Independent Game: Sea of Stars
- Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Fighting Game: Street Fighter 6
- Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Best Ongoing Game: Cyberpunk 2077
- Best Adaptation: The Last of Us
- Best Action-Adventure Game: Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Best RPG: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Sim/Strategy Game: Pikmin 4
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Motorsports
- Best Multiplayer: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Players’ Voice: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Game Direction: Alan Wake 2
- Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3
Share this article