Every Single Winner From The Game Awards 2023

As the name suggests, The Game Awards is, at its core, an award show that celebrates everything the gaming industry has to offer in a specific year. However, the show is known best for announcing world premieres and first-look trailers for upcoming games. On top of it, The Game Award also collaborates with popular personalities from different fields, which further increases the hype around the event.

From Best Performance to Best Esports Athlete, Best Indie Game to Game of the Year, the show brings forward the best of gaming and is considered the authority when it comes to video game awards. Similarly, The Game Awards 2023 was hosted live on December 7, and here is a list of every single award and their deserving winners.

