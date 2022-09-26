Uncharted 4 : Everything You Need to Know about the Previous Titles

With the release of Uncharted 4 around the corner, let us look at the story so far regarding the story of the Uncharted franchise.

Uncharted fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Uncharted 4 for PC. Therefore, let us recap the story to catch players up to speed regarding past events in the franchise.

Note: These sections will have heavy spoilers; beware of spoilers.

Here is a video explaining the story of the franchise in detail.

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

The very first game in the franchise. It introduced all fan-favorite characters and had Nathan Drake running around trying to find the secret of Sir Francis Drake.

The story runs on El Dorado, an idol who curses people in the game’s climax. Nathan has to fight the criminal gang to stop it from getting into the wrong hands.

It’s a classic.

Also Read: Uncharted 4 Lost Legacy PC Release Date and Specs

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

It continues the Uncharted experience while also introducing Chloe Frazier.

In this game, Nathan Drake is searching for Cintamani Stone, located in the lost city of Shambhala. While Chloe and Nathan hook up, the expedition is interrupted by Elena, who seems jealous of the two’s relationship.

The game follows Drake in topsy turvy setpieces and ends with a nerve-wracking boss fight against Zoran Lazarevic.

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

The third and final game to come out for the Playstation 3. The game explores the ring of Sir Francis Drake’s ring. It also introduces the players to Charlie Cutter.

The gameplay effectively combines signature-style platforming with gunplay while juggling the story aspects perfectly.

The game also brings Elena back in the second act and delivers a mindblowing finale with Trippy hallucinations and collapsing cities.

The game ends with Nathan Drake proposing to Elena and them becoming betrothed.

Uncharted: The Golden Abyss

This PS Vita edition of Uncharted paired Nathan Drake with his childhood friend in search of the Seven Cities of Gold.

This game is a prequel to the whole series and takes place some years before the first Uncharted. It features a young Nathan Drake just entering the world of exploring.

This entry in the series is regarded as the dark horse of the franchise.

Also Read: GTA 6 Leaks has Fans Divided