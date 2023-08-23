The Best Chimera Loadout after Season 5 Buff in Warzone 2

The Chimera AR has now become one of the best Sniper Support ARs and is even good as a standalone weapon. That is why we will go through the best Chimera Loadout for Warzone 2 after its Season 5 buffs.

The Warzone 2 meta currently revolves around Battle Rifles and SMGs. However, that does not mean we can discount the other weapons that offer flexibility as well. There are other ARs that offer better individual firepower than most BRs, and there are SMGs that offer better close to medium-range TTK than most ARs.

Mixing and matching is the name of the game. However, today we will explicitly look at the Chimera Assault Rifle, which has characteristics of an SMG. The Chimera Assault Rifle is light enough to be used as a Sniper Support, and that is exactly what we will use it as in the game. Without further ado, let us look at the class loadout.

Contents

The Best Chimera Sniper Support Loadout in Warzone 2

How to Unlock the Chimera

Attachment Breakdown

Sniper Attachments

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best Chimera Sniper Support Loadout in Warzone 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chimera has been away from the spotlight for quite a while. But ever since the recent patches, it’s been picked by professional players and content creators a lot. It currently has a 1.26% pick rate which makes it much more desirable than most ARs.

However, due to its lightweight, it struggles to dominate in longer ranges like most ARs. That is why close to medium-range gunfights are its strong suit. We will build it up to tackle the speed and quickness of an SMG. Let us see how you can unlock it first, and then we will dive into the attachment build.

How to Unlock the Chimera

To unlock this weapon in Warzone 2, you will need to get 2 AR kills in 15 separate matches. This can be a difficult task for someone who is a beginner. However, there are two ways around it. Number one, if you own MW2, it is much easier to do this, you can just hop on a game, get two kills and then play it however you want.

Alternatively, you can hop onto the DMZ mode and exfil with the weapon to unlock it for Gunsmith immediately. This is a pretty reliable method to unlock other weapons as well.

Attachment Breakdown

If you are a beginner, grinding for attachments will be hard. But these are the attachments you have to use on the weapon to make it one of the best Sniper Supports.

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Barrel: 10″ SA Phoenix

10″ SA Phoenix Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

This loadout is built for both speed and damage with a few essentials. We start off with the 45-Round Magazine because the Chimera’s high fire rate eats ammo. Plus, it will help you in dire situations when you are facing more than one enemy at a given time.

Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser. It primarily increases the mobility and stability of the weapon. The attachment boosts the ADS and sprint to fire speed while also giving some aiming stability. This will be crucial in close to medium-range gunfights.

We will also go with an Optic to decrease visual recoil. The best option for a medium-range oriented weapon like the Chimera is the Cronen Mini Pro. Although, you can replace the Optic for an Underbarrel as well if you want some more stability.

We will also use the 10″ SA Phoenix Barrel. It will provide us with some hip-fire accuracy, recoil control, and a much-needed boost in damage range and bullet velocity. Close out the loadout with the Bruen Flash Grip as it increases ADS and sprint to fire speed further so you can be faster at closer ranges.

Sniper Attachments

You cannot have a Sniper Support loadout without a Sniper, right? For that, we are going to equip the Signal 50, which is still in the meta after countless changes. It has a decent fire rate, is semi-automatic, and can take enemies down over the longest of ranges quite easily.

Not to mention, the One-Shot Sniper Rifles are not pure meta anymore. We are going to build this Sniper up for speed and damage. Let us take a look at the attachments you should use for the weapon.

Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

SA Finesse Grip Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Optic: Schlager Night View

Schlager Night View Barrel: 29” TV Kilo-50

29” TV Kilo-50 Muzzle: Bruen L-40 Kobra

This is the setup most players use on the weapon to maximize its effectiveness over range. With this setup, you can easily two-shot your enemies over range without any problems. Now that you have a Sniper let us take a look at the perks and equipment.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Flashbang

We start off with Double Time because it increases the tactical sprint duration and the crouch movement speed. Follow that up with Overkill because we need the Signal 50 as a Sniper for this loadout. Fast Hands is going to be crucial as we will use the switch speed increase in case we get into sticky situations. The perk also increases reload and equipment use speed which complements the Throwing Knife.

Lastly, we will use High Alert, which pulses your vision every time you are in someone’s Line of Sight. Now, for the equipment, we will use the Throwing Knife to quickly finish off enemies after knocking them down and the Flashbang to get an advantage in a gunfight.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything you need for a Sniper Support loadout. It has a good Sniper that dominates long range and a weapon that can take care of business in close to medium ranges. The perks complement both the weapons and are built for survivability. It can easily get you to the Top 10, should you play your cards right.

If you liked this Chimera loadout for Warzone 2, perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out, and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content.