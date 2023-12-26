The Best Crossbow Loadout in MW3 Zombies

The Crossbow is a very situational weapon in Modern Warfare 3. For the most part, it is completely unusable for Warzone and Multiplayer. However, players have managed to make it a killer weapon in MW3 Zombies. That is why, we are going to take a look at the best loadout for the Crossbow in MW3 Zombies in this piece. It can be the perfect weapon for eliminating hordes of zombies at once in the game. Let us see how.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Crossbow Loadout for MW3 Zombies

How to Unlock the Crossbow

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use this Crossbow Loadout in MW3 Zombies

The Best Crossbow Loadout for MW3 Zombies

The Crossbow has found its niche in MW3 and it is in the fabled zombies mode. With explosive bolts, this weapon can easily take out multiple zombie hordes quite easily if you build the weapon the right way. The best part about this weapon is that you do not need to worry about controlling the recoil.

Advertisement

That is why, we can focus all of our efforts on increasing the damage of the weapon and enhancing the fundamentals. Recoil control, accuracy, and all other attachments are of no need in this class loadout. The only thing we need to worry about is the damage and the ADS speed. Increasing the mobility and bullet velocity is going to be the goal for this weapon loadout.

How to Unlock the Crossbow

There are multiple ways you can unlock the Crossbow for MW3 Zombies. The first and most sure-fire way to unlock it is to reach Level 55 and then use a Marksman Rifle to get 50 Longshots in Multiplayer. This will unlock the Crossbow without a doubt. Alternatively, you can ask a friend who has unlocked the Crossbow to drop you in a zombie’s lobby.

Exfilling with it will unlock the weapon permanently. Another way you can unlock this weapon is through looting mercenary caches in Tier Three Infested Strongholds. If you were to try this, we recommend doing it with a party because the zombies can easily overwhelm you.

Attachment Breakdown

Bolt : Blastcap 20″ Bolts

: Blastcap 20″ Bolts Laser : 1MW Quick Fire Laser

: 1MW Quick Fire Laser Cable: 28-Strand Cable

28-Strand Cable Arms: XRK Thunder 200 Lb

XRK Thunder 200 Lb Optic: Your Preference

The very first attachment will help you crowd control quite effectively. The Blastcap 20” Bolts have explosive tips that are going to stick to a zombie and take out the ones around them in the same explosion. They received a nerf quite recently which changed the damage of these bolts against bosses but it should help with normal zombies all the same.

Follow that up with the 1MW Quick Fire Laser which is going to better the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon. The quicker you can raise the weapon, the faster you can fire. Along with that, we are also going to use the 28-Strand Cable and the XRK Thunder 200 Lb Arms which are going to boost the projectile velocity,

Advertisement

This ensures that the bolts you shoot are the most lethal in the whole lobby. Finally, we recommend using an Optic so you can track the zombies effectively. You can replace this with a stock or an underbarrel should you be comfortable with the iron sights of this weapon.

Secondary

The secondary that we recommend using along with the Crossbow is either an AR or an SMG. These weapons can help you in close to medium ranges should you run out of ammo when facing the zombies. However, the weapon has to be strong and capable enough to take those enemies out without emptying the magazine.

That is why, we are going to use the M16. The M16 might not be the best weapon in Multiplayer or Warzone just like the Crossbow but it has found a place in this mode. Let us check out a sample loadout for the same below.

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity/Armor Piercing

5.56 High Velocity/Armor Piercing Magazine: 60-Round Magazine

60-Round Magazine Muzzle: Harbinger D20

This loadout is going to make the gun even more lethal due to the bullet velocity attachments. In addition, the FTAC Ripper is going to keep the gun stable while the 60-Round Magazine ensures you can keep shooting.

Perks and Equipment

Vest – Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves – Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots – Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear – Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Lethal: Thermobaric Grenade

Thermobaric Grenade Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Equipment: Munitions Box

The Infantry Vest is going to be quite important since it increases the duration of the Tac Sprint and also reduces the cooldown for it so that you can always be on the move. This is complemented by the Commando Gloves which allow you to reload while sprinting. The Tactical Pads let you slide and ADS at the same time so agility will not be the issue with this loadout.

These perks are going to be important when zombies are chasing you around the map. Next, we recommend Ghost T/V Camo so you can hide from the enemy heartbeat sensors and UAVs. The Thermobaric Grenade is quite lethal and the perfect explosive option to choose that compliments the Crossbow. Although, you can go with a regular Frag Grenade as well.

In addition to that, we recommend getting a Flashbang or a Stun Grenade to subdue the enemies. Finish off the setup with the Munitions Box so you can refill your ammo and equipment should you run out on the battlefield.

Why You Should Use this Crossbow Loadout in MW3 Zombies

This loadout is one of the best ones for zombies since it promotes crowd control. In addition to the Crossbow, you have a good weapon like the M16 which can hold back zombies should you run out of ammo. However, that won’t be an issue most of the time due to the Munitions Box. The whole perk setup and loadout complement each other quite well as they increase the speed and survivability which is quite important in zombie modes.

These buffs in speed will ensure that you make exfil and not be left out in the field.