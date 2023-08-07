Warzone 2 Faction Showdown Event Details: Challenges, Rewards and More

Warzone 2 Season 5 introduces a new event that allows players to participate in a faction event featuring the Shadow Company and Task Force 141. This short guide will take a look at everything you need to know.

Warzone 2 Season 5 is out now, and people are busy focusing on leveling up the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass provides lots of good rewards, and now that Activision has confirmed that the purchase skins will carry over to the next Call of Duty, people are less hesitant to buy the skins they want.

For the time being, aside from leveling up the Battle Pass, players will focus on the Faction Event between the Shadow Company and Task Force 141. This short guide will review everything you need about this event, including details, release date, challenges, rewards, etc. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Warzone 2 blocked microtransactions that carried over to the next game a few months ago. This led to fear and a decline in people buying cosmetics from Modern Warfare 2. Although, on July 17th, they reversed that decision and announced that these cosmetics would carry over to the next title.

Now that players know their hard-earned items will carry over to the next CoD, the Faction Event will go full force. In the coming sections, we will analyze the details of the event. We will examine the event details, how to complete it, and the rewards.

How to Complete the Faction Showdown Event

The Faction Showdown Event began on August 4th, 2023. The event will last for 12 days till August 16th, 2023. Players can participate through a faction of their choosing. They can either go with Task Force 141 or the Shadow Company.

Go to the Events Tab from the Game Menu and choose the Faction you want to represent. Players can switch from Task Force 141 and Shadow Company however often they’d like. Now, you will have to complete different challenges for each Faction. Let us take a look at them below.

List of Challenges and Rewards

Let us look at the Faction Challenges and Rewards for this event. First, we will examine the Task Force 141 Challenges and then the Shadow Company.

Task Force 141 Challenges and Rewards

Emblem: You need to Get 50 Operator Kills to complete this mission

You need to Get 50 Operator Kills to complete this mission Loading Screen: You need to Get 10 Longshots Operator kills with Battle Rifles to complete this mission

You need to Get 10 Longshots Operator kills with Battle Rifles to complete this mission Vehicle Skin: You need to Get 40 ADS Operator kills with Assault Rifles to complete this mission

You need to Get 40 ADS Operator kills with Assault Rifles to complete this mission Charm: You need to Get 3 Operator kills with Melee Weapons to achieve this mission

You need to Get 3 Operator kills with Melee Weapons to achieve this mission Battle Pass Tier Skip: You need to Execute a Finishing Move to complete this mission

You will unlock the SMG Blueprint Mastery Award when you complete all these missions.

Shadow Company Challenges and Rewards

Loading Screen: You need to Get 50 Operator kills to complete this challenge

You need to Get 50 Operator kills to complete this challenge Large Decal: You need to Get 15 Longshots Operator kills while focused on Snipers to complete this challenge

You need to Get 15 Longshots Operator kills while focused on Snipers to complete this challenge Vehicle Skin: You need to Get 15 Operator kills from behind with SMGs to complete this challenge

You need to Get 15 Operator kills from behind with SMGs to complete this challenge Charm: You need to Get 10 Operator kills with Launchers to complete this challenge

You need to Get 10 Operator kills with Launchers to complete this challenge Battle Pass Tier Skip: You need to Get 5 Operator kills with Lethal Equipment to complete this challenge

After you complete this challenge, you will get a Sniper Blueprint Mastery Award.

Those are all the things you need to know about this faction challenge. If you would like more Warzone 2 content, click here.