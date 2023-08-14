The Best One Shot Sniper Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 5

Diverging from semi-automatic Sniper builds, this guide will look at the best One Shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5. We will discuss attachments, perks, secondary weapons, and more.

Advertisement

Ever since one shot Sniper Rifles took a ban in Ranked Play, people have started to use the Signal 50 and quite recently the .300 Carrack, more. Aside from Ranked, these one-shot Sniper rifles are pretty effective no matter the range.

That is why, we want to hand out some appreciation for Bolt Action Sniper Rifles which have been a central part of Call of Duty games for decades. We are going to look at the best Sniper Rifle loadout in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Sniper Rifle Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5

How to Unlock the MCPR-300

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best Sniper Rifle Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

First of all, the Sniper we are going to use in this guide is none other than the MCPR-300. It is one of the best Sniper Rifles in the game and it has been on top of the food chain for the game’s entire life cycle. Currently, in Season 5, it is the 2nd best Sniper besides Signal 50.

It has one-shot capability and high damage over range which is an integral part of a Sniper Rifle. We are going to build this Sniper up for bullet velocity and high damage so that we can nail simple shots and take enemies down in a single bullet. Let us see how you can unlock this weapon.

How to Unlock the MCPR-300

The best part about this weapon is that you can directly obtain it as soon as you get into the game. After you unlock Gunsmith, you can directly use it in your loadouts. However, you will need to grind a lot to obtain the necessary attachments that make this weapon a long-range killer.

That is why, we recommend grinding multiplayer (if you have access to MW2) or the DMZ mode. We also recommend going to Al Mazrah if you have a proper squad that can give you support. Let us see what attachments make this weapon a one-shot machine.

Advertisement

Attachment Breakdown

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22” OMX-456

22” OMX-456 Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition : .300 Mag Explosive

: .300 Mag Explosive Magazine: 5-Round Mag

We start off with a Nilsound 90 suppressor. In addition to masking our muzzle sound, it increases the bullet velocity of the weapon which is a plus. You will lose some stability with this attachment but that is hardly an issue if you are one-shotting enemies.

Follow that up with the 22” OMX-456 Barrel due to its variety of stat boosts. In addition to boosting bullet velocity, it also offers increased damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control. The last two might seem redundant but they help overall stability.

For the Optic we recommend a Forge Tac Delta 4 due to its 5.5x magnification but you can also switch it up with the Schlager Night View due to its thermal sight. It might make shooting enemies in medium ranges much easier, especially when people use Smoke Grenades to mask their escape.

Aside from the Optic, we recommend going with the .300 Mag Explosive Ammunition. When you shoot an enemy in the head, this attachment is what makes the enemy go down. The attachment makes the bullet have an explosion on impact but also increases damage range and vehicle damage.

Finally, we rock a 5-Round Magazine. This magazine might lessen the number of bullets we have, but that won’t matter because this is a one shot Sniper loadout. This attachment increases the movement speed, reload speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and ADS speed of the weapon. Now that we have a Sniper loadout, let us see what is the best secondary you can use with it.

Secondary

Season 4 reloaded had a lot of players use X13 Auto pistols as a secondary. Pistols took a backseat after the Season 5 patches. That is why, we are going back to the SMGs. Most preferably, we recommend going with the ISO 45 since it is currently the best SMG in the game. If you do not have it, the Lachmann Sub, the Vel 46, and the Vaznev work as well.

For this particular loadout, we are going with the ISO 45 due to its TTK and speed. Let us look at the attachments.

Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

This is the loadout all professional players use to increase the mobility and stability of the weapon. The ADS and sprint-to-fire speed of the ISO 45 are boosted in this class setup along with some stability. It is one of the best loadouts if you are fighting in close quarters or inside buildings. It is built for aggressive players looking to take space in an area.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Double Time is a must-have for survivability because it doubles your tactical sprint duration. It also increases the crouch movement speed by 30%. This perk will save you countless times from being down. However, it will be most useful when you have an SMG equipped.

Overkill will help us pack an ISO 45. Fast Hands will let us switch to our SMGs faster just in case we encounter an enemy in close range. In addition, it also increases the weapon switching speed and reload speed. High Alert is a must-have since it will alert you when an enemy has their sights trained on you.

For the Lethal, we recommend a Throwing Knife because it will finish enemies off quicker and a Smoke Grenade to get out of dodge when things get rough. It also acts as a great cover for when you are reviving your teammates.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything you need ranging from a good long-range weapon to a short-range one. It also has perks and equipment that ensure maximum survivability in accordance with your play style. It is meant to ensure that you reach the Top 10 no matter what the situation is.

The Sniper Rifle will one-shot headshot enemies no matter the range and the ISO 45 is the best weapon for close ranges in Season 5. The perk setup will help you in dangerous situations and bail you out when you are in trouble.

If you liked this loadout, consider checking out some of our others. Click here for more Warzone 2 content and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more gaming content.