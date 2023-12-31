EA FC 24 Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards card is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, making the game more entertaining. This new special-grade card is exclusive to a Squad Building Challenge (SBC), and fans won’t have to open multiple packs to obtain it. So, here is everything about this new in-game item, including how to complete the SBC to get it.

Advertisement

Winter Wildcards is a festive and seasonal celebration of Ultimate Team’s past, present, and future. As part of this new campaign, Electronic Arts would release special-grade cards with improved stats and ratings, or new positioning and Playstyles. The latest addition to this ongoing Ultimate Team campaign is the Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

What are the stats of the Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards?

The base card for the Italian international is an 89-rated Rare Gold, which is popular among fans due to its impressive goalkeeping abilities. EA FC 24 recently released an improved version, the 90-rated Winter Wildcards. What makes this new card special is that Becker has been transformed into a center midfielder with stats to dominate the midfield.

Advertisement

EA FC 24 has released many special-grade cards from the top division of English soccer in Ultimate Team, and the release of Alisson Winter Wildcards adds one more to that list. Having this card also gives fans an excellent opportunity to put together a competitive squad, especially if it is made up of Premier League or Brazilian players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Fans must complete the respective challenge to obtain Alisson Winter Wildcards, which is an SBC exclusive. Electronic Arts devised tasks to make it difficult for fans to obtain this new 90-rated special card. To complete the SBC, they must create five starting elevens while meeting specific requirements.

Liverpool

At least one Liverpool player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

Brazil

At least one Brazilian player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 85.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 86.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 88.

Fans would need to spend over 550,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to assemble the five required squads. However, using untradeable or spare cards allows fans to complete the challenge with fewer coins. Besides, if they run out of these resources, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more coins and card packs.

If EA FC 24 fans want the 90-rated Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards on their Ultimate Team squads, they must complete the respective SBC as soon as possible because it is only available for a limited time.