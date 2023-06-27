FaZe Member Showcases The Best FJX Imperium Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

The FJX Imperium was a welcome addition to Warzone 2.0. It came out with the Season 3 update of the game and it can one-shot enemies if you are accurate. This Warzone 2.0 loadout for the FJX Imperium is the one-stop shop for your Sniping problems.

The FJX Imperium resembles the Intervention from MW2 and functions quite similarly to that weapon as well. This bolt-action Sniper Rifle is one of the best weapons in the game if used correctly. It uses “hard-hitting” .408 rounds which are lethal no matter the range.

Competing against the MCPR-300 for the spot of the best Sniper Rifle in the game, the FJX Imperium is the preference for players who prefer raw power. FaZe Booya recently showcased this weapon in the newest Resurgence Map Vondel Park to show his viewers how strong it can be on a relatively small map. Let us look at the weapon and the loadout.

FaZe Booya’s Best FJX Imperium Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

The FJX Imperium has quickly become the favorite Sniper for most players due to its versatility in dealing damage. The gun rivals the MCPR-300 and the Victus XMR in terms of Sniping Capability and fans are leaning more and more towards this weapon due to the introduction of the new Resurgence Map Vondel Park.

The gun slips behind in terms of mobility and speed but its bullet damage more than makes up for that. It is a good weapon no matter where you use it. That being said, let us see how you can unlock it.

How to Unlock the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2.0

Previously, players could unlock the FJX Imperium by finishing the Season 3 Battle Pass Sector C4. But seeing as though it is Season 4 and the Black Cell Battle Pass has finished, one can unlock the weapon by finding it in the DMZ mode and extracting it.

If you want to find an FJX Imperium, check out this article which showcases how to unlock the Golden Version of the weapon along with other good weapons such as the KV Broadside and the Sakin MG38.

Attachments

Optic: Luca Bandera Scope

Luca Bandera Scope Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Carry Handle : Field-Wrapped Carry Handle

: Field-Wrapped Carry Handle Muzzle: Nilsound-90

(Note: FaZe Booya is using the Return to Sender Blueprint in the gameplay above)

We start off with the Luca Bandera Scope which provides adequate zoom potential for medium to long-range gunfights. As a Sniper, you need to ensure that you can reach the farthest of levels with your weapon and this attachment will help you do that. Alternatively, you can also use the SP-X 80 Otptic.

The VLK LZR 7MW Laser will help in increasing both the mobility and handling of the weapon by increasing the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability of the weapon. It is definitely a must-have if you want the weapon to have a comparatively faster scope in time.

The .408 Explosive Ammunition is a must-have because of the one-shot headshot potential. This attachment rewards the players who take time to accurately place their shots by downing the enemy. It also increases the damage range slightly. Next is the Field-Wrapped Carry Handle which also increases mobility.

It boosts the crouch movement speed and ADS speed stats of the weapon. Last but not least, the Nilsound 90 muzzle will increase the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. In addition, it also provides sound suppression so you can stay off the enemy’s radar.

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

Secondary Attachments

FaZe Booya also uses the Lachmann Sub as Sniper Support. It is one of the best SMGs in the current meta due to its fast fire rate, competitive damage, and movement speed. The attachments for that weapon are given below.

Magazine: 40-Round Magazine

40-Round Magazine Stock: Meer Recoil Factory-56 Stock

Meer Recoil Factory-56 Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip

Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip Laser : VLK LZR 7MW Laser

: VLK LZR 7MW Laser Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

These are standard attachments for the Lachmann Sub which aim to boost its mobility and handling to the max, It is intended to combat close-range gunfights just in case you are caught by an unexpected enemy. Now, let us take a look at the Perks and Equipment.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost/High Alert

Ghost/High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Overkill is going to let you carry another primary; in this case, it is the Lachmann Sub. Double Time is going to double the duration of the Tactical Sprint in addition to increasing the crouch movement speed by 30%.

Fast Hands is essential and combines really well with Overkill. This Perk helps you switch to your secondary weapon faster. It also lets you reload and use equipment faster. The Ultimate perk depends on your playstyle. If you want a more stable style then go with Ghost. However, if you play aggressively, go with High Alert.

Ghost makes you undetectable by enemy UAVs, heartbeat sensors, and more. High Alert pulses your vision every time you are in the Line of Sight of the enemy. For the lethal, go with the throwing knife to immediately dispose of enemies after they are downed. Smoke Grenades are a must if you want to stay alive in any situation.

Why Should You Use This Loadout?

This weapon loadout will be really effective in long-range gunfights because of this Sniper’s one-shot capability. However, the Lachmann Sub in this loadout will bail you out of close to medium-range fights due to its versatility.

Overall this is a pretty balanced loadout due to its versatility across all ranges. You should not have any mobility problems with the perks used and the equipment will help bail you out of tense fights. If you like this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our others.

