How to make a Stonecutter in Minecraft in Update 1.20 in3 Simple Steps

A Stonecutter is a really important tool to have in Minecraft if you want to build a variety of houses. It is used to cut blocks.

Building is an essential part of Minecraft. However, if you do not add variety to your build it won’t shine through. That is why we are going to be taking a look at how you can make a stonecutter. You can use this tool to cut blocks into slabs, stones, stairs, etc. This tool is a really important piece of equipment you will need to build a house. Let us look at the steps you should follow to build a stonecutter.

If you do not want to build a Stonecutter you can find one in a Minecraft village. Most villages have a stone mason, so explore various villages to find a stone mason in your village.

Step 1 – Find Iron and Cobblestones

Make sure you have a furnace or a blast furnace with you as a pre-requisite. We have a tutorial for that which we will link below. Now both iron and cobblestones are found in mines and caves in the overworld. Iron has brown protrusions inside a grey block and cobblestones are grey. Mine them with a pickaxe and bring them to the furnace.

Step 2 – Making Stone and Iron Ingots

Put each block in the furnace to make stones and Iron Ingots. You will need three stone blocks and one iron ingot to make the Stonecutter. Once you gather all the ingredients, we are ready for the final step.

Step 3 – Making a Stonecutter in Minecraft

Open the crafting table and place the iron ingot on the middle cell of the top row. Place the three stones in the middle row; one in each cell and craft. Drag the Stonecutter into your inventory.

Those are all the steps to make the Stonecutter in Minecraft. Check out our Minecraft archives below for more tutorials and build ideas in the game!

