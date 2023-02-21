Best Spell Loadouts in Hogwarts Legacy: How to choose the most balanced loadout

Hogwarts Legacy is full of adventures that players go through while at school. To get through these trials, players must acquire a certain skill set and get familiar with Spells. Since the school is full of puzzles and quests, players have to keep a few spells handy for every situation. Here are the Best Spell Loadouts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Spell Loadouts for balanced spells in Hogwarts Legacy

In general, players need to have an arsenal of spells to protect themselves in unexpected situations. Control, force, and damage are the few categories players will learn spells from.

Descendo

Arresto Momentum

Expelliarmus

Incendio

These four spells will help players prepare for unexpected encounters. Once players have mastered these spells, they can easily protect themselves during the initial stage of any battle.

Best loadout for Offense and for fighting Dark Arts

When offense is the only option, players can learn the spells mentioned below to be well-equipped to fight even the Dark Arts.

Bombardo

Difindo

Confringo

While Avada Kedavra is also an option, players are advised not to use it because it will instantly kill the opponent, and carries other consequences as well.

The following spells can be used against Dark Arts

Imperio

Crucio

Avada Kedavra

Expelliarmus

Best Spell Loadout for Exploring and Solving Puzzles

A different skill set is required when players are exploring or trying to solve puzzles. These will help players go past small hurdles like repairing objects or lifting things up. Here are the spells:

Accio

Confringo

Reparo

Levioso

While these are just the primary spells, players can always tweak these spells to their own liking, too. Once that is done, players will have to practice and master these spells.

