The Best Battle Rifle Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 6

Battle Rifles have seen a rise in usage rates ever since the introduction of weapons like the Cronen Squall. This guide will look at the best class loadout for the battle rifle class in Warzone 2.

Advertisement

After the Season 6 Warzone 2 Patch, players are deviating more towards weapons like the Lachmann Sub or the Kastov 762. People are relying on close to medium-range weapons. There are not many uses for battle rifles as they have a very niche output. They can thrive in medium to long-range gunfights but require quality attachments so one can control their recoil.

However, that does not mean they can be useless in close ranges. These loadouts we will look at are meant to make the battle rifles a versatile pick no matter the range. Let us look at how we can make them the best in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Battle Rifle Class Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 6

5. FTAC Recon Attachments

4. SO-14 Attachments

3. Cronen Squall Attachments

2. TAQ-V Attachments

1. Lachmann 762 Attachments

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

The Best Battle Rifle Class Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 6

In this guide, we are going to break down the weapon’s strengths and weaknesses. After that, we are going to analyze why it made it to that spot. There are five battle rifles in the game and only three of them are useable most of the time. The rest of the two have their niche uses.

We are going to discuss the attachments for those weapons as well in addition to their quirks and strengths. The Battle Rifles are ideal for longer ranges but fall short in close ranges because of their mobility and fire rate. That is why, balancing out the mobility while still maintaining control can be an issue. Without further ado, let us get into the weapon breakdowns.

5. FTAC Recon

The FTAC Recon was never in the eyes of the public a good weapon. However, it still is a good weapon to use despite its unpopularity. It has good damage, and fire rate and is controllable in most ranges. Using it in automatic mode is a good idea but for that, we are going to need good attachments.

We are going to optimize this weapon for bullet velocity and control so that we can take on enemies in longer ranges and emerge victorious. In addition, we are going to increase the mobility of the weapon a tiny bit so we can be faster than most assault rifles.

Advertisement

Attachments

Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Ammunition: .458 High-Velocity Ammunition

.458 High-Velocity Ammunition Optic: Schlager 3.4x Optic

Schlager 3.4x Optic Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40

This loadout has a little bit of everything as we start off with the 15-Round Magazine. The reduced ammo can be a problem but in exchange for that, we are getting increased reload speed, ADS, sprint to fire, and movement speed. Follow that up with the .458 High-Velocity Ammunition since it is going to increase the TTK of the FTAC Recon by boosting bullet velocity.

An Optic is a necessity for this loadout as we will use this weapon for long-range gunfights only. For that, we are going to use a Schlager 3.4x Optic. It has the required zoom levels we need to succeed in medium to long ranges. Follow that up with the Edge-47 Grip as it provides some aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization that we will need for long-range gunfights. It will keep the weapon stable while firing.

Finish off the loadout with the Sakin Tread 40 muzzle. You can go for a bullet velocity-increasing muzzle as well but the former fits this weapon well. The Sakin Tread Muzzle helps control the horizontal and vertical recoil of the weapon so that it is easier to control in longer ranges. This allows you to hit shots on target and utilize every bullet in the mag.

4. SO-14

The SO-14 once upon a time was a meta weapon but it fell off due to severe nerfs in the previous seasons. In addition to that, it got overtaken by other battle rifles that can be fluently used in fully automatic mode such as the TAQ-V and the Cronen Squall. However, its appeal has always been as a long-range DMR weapon that can pick off enemies from afar.

In rare instances with the correct build, it can take on most ARs as well. That is why, we are going to concentrate on its strengths and make it a long-range laser beam that has medium-range versatility with this class loadout.

Attachments

Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Barrel: 22” Boremaster Barrel

22” Boremaster Barrel Muzzle: Tempus GH50

We start with the 50-Round Extended magazine because it will let us have a pool of ammo in emergencies. This will help us in shooting continuously over longer ranges or engaging multiple enemies in close ranges. The FTAC Ripper 56 is a versatile choice for an underbarrel because it provides aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy.

We also recommend equipping at Optic of your preference so that you can be comfortable in any range. If you want to use this weapon in relatively closer ranges you can go with the Aim OP-V4. If you want it to be more long-range oriented, pick any magnification scope. For the Barrel, we will choose the 22” Boremaster. It increases the hip-fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity of the weapon.

Finally, we will opt for the Tempus GH50 since it provides a much-needed stat boost that will help us in medium to long ranges. The attachment boosts vertical recoil control so that we can be stable while firing continuously.

3. Cronen Squall

Moving right along we now have the Battle Rifles which can be used freely in automatic modes at any time. Starting off with the Cronen Squall, it has been through a lot of changes ever since its introduction. Due to those nerfs, it now has fallen off the top of the chain. However, it is still a usable weapon for medium ranges.

It has a decent fire rate, damage, and control to take on most other weapons that have the same characteristics. The loadout will be quite similar to the SO-14 one since we are aiming to get the same results.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Barrel: HR6.8

HR6.8 Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

The first three attachments are standard for any loadout as we build a fundamental foundation of the weapon. To do that, we will need a good Optic like the Aim OP-V4. With its simple reticle, it will be easier to track enemies and stay on target even in longer ranges. We will also go with the FTAC Ripper 56 to keep the weapon stable over long ranges. It boosts recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability and also improves hip-fire accuracy.

We also go with a 50-round Extended drum to have more ammunition when facing multiple enemies or firing longer ranges. For the Barrel, the HR6.8 is a good choice since it boosts damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. An essential attachment to keep the weapon stable and increase TTK simultaneously.

Finally, we go with the SA Leveler 55 Muzzle to improve the horizontal and vertical recoil control of the weapon. This ensures that the Cronen does not get out of control even if you use it for automatic fire.

2. TAQ-V

The TAQ-V is one of the best weapons to use in the game due to its high damage and manageable recoil even in an automatic firing state. That is why, we are going to build it up for an automatic firing weapon that rivals an assault rifle’s competence. The weapon is accurate enough to not have stray bullets going away from the enemy. However, we still need to ensure that it is powerful enough to finish off those enemies.

We are going to use a simple loadout comprising fundamental attachments paired with a couple that boosts bullet velocity. Check it out below.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Muzzle: Tempus GH50

First, we start with our usual combo consisting of attachments that boost the weapon’s tracking, control, and ammo management. To that, we will equip the Aim OP-V4 Optic, you can go with any other one you are comfortable with. Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 for added stability and control over longer ranges.

A 50-Round extended drum is a good choice is one is to always use this weapon as an automatic. The fire rate is fast enough that it will make you run out quickly. Now, to increase the TTK of the weapon, we will opt for the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition. This attachment increases the bullet velocity so that you can kill enemies a little faster.

Finally, we are going to finish off the loadout with the Tempus GH50 Muzzle. This muzzle’s sole job is to control the vertical recoil of the weapon. Because the TAQ-V resembles the Scar from the earlier CoD games a lot, the majority of the recoil is vertical so it is the perfect choice for a muzzle.

1. Lachmann 762

The battle rifle king of Warzone 2, the Lachmann 762 is undoubtedly the best out of all of these by a mile. Although its recoil is difficult to control in automatic fire modes, it is a good weapon with a decent fire rate and damage. This loadout will attempt to clean out the edges and make it a solid medium to long-range weapon.

With a current pick rate of 5.5% (stats according to WZRanked), the weapon is a good choice for any engagement and it rivals the best of weapons in damage numbers. Let us take a look at the loadout.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Barrel: 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel Muzzle: Tempus GH50

This loadout is the perfect balance between control, strength, and fundamentals. We start off with an Optic like the Aim OP-V4 to ensure that we hit our shots on target. The simple reticle makes enemies easier to track, even in longer ranges. The FTAC Ripper 56 is for increased control and stability over longer ranges.

The 50-round Drum is going to provide us with more ammunition so that we can use the weapon in automatic fire mode without hesitation. It also lets us face multiple enemies at the same time. Now, we are going to equip a 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel to boost the damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy of the weapon. This attachment offers a myriad of boosts that help make the weapon more powerful and controllable.

Finish off this loadout with the Tempus GH50 which is going to control the vertical recoil of the weapon. This attachment is a must-have since the only deal-breaker the Lachmann 762 has is its vertical recoil. This attachment lets us control that negative and turn it into a positive.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

These battle rifle loadouts in Warzone 2 have everything you need in terms of attacking power, control, and long-range supremacy. They are the perfect weapon loadouts to equip for maps like Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Complement these long-range weapons with an SMG or a shotgun like the Lockwood 300 which will take care of your close-range gunfights.

However, the key to winning with these battle rifles lies in picking your gunfights and staying in longer ranges where they shine the most. Going close means certain death unless you have a close-range weapon with you.