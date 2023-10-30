The Best Spider-Man 2 Skills to Get for Peter and Miles

Skills are an essential part of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. They not only help crowd control the enemy and move about freely but also offer passive assistance. This list will look at the best ones you can get in the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has lots of intricate game details that make it one of the best Spider-Man titles ever. Aside from having a huge influence from Web of Shadows, it has a varied skill tree that will have you constantly playing, hungry for upgrades.

We are going to look at the best skills you can get first for both Peter and Miles in the game so that you can fight, traverse, dodge, and weave your way through waves of enemies without a scratch in the game. Let us get into it.

Spider-Man 2 has three intricate skill trees. One focuses on Miles, one focuses on Peter, and the last one is a shared skill tree with lots of additional techniques that are useful in fights and traversal. Choosing what to prioritize can be difficult due to the sheer amount of options you have. But this list can help you with your progression so you can have a balanced Spidey experience.

Speaking of balance, it is important that you level both Miles and Peter equally in the game. Let us discuss this in detail in the next section.

An Important Tip Before Starting on Skills

Peter and Miles have their own sections of the game and unique boss fights to partake in. If you prioritize leveling up a certain Spider, then facing a boss fight with the underdeveloped or underskilled Spider can be a problem. That is why, we recommend putting equal emphasis on both the youngling and the elderling when leveling up.

This will allow you to not only have fun playing and experiencing both of their skills, but it will also balance out your gameplay and any given section won’t feel too difficult. That being said, most of these skills we will look at for Peter and Miles are aggressive skills that will help you fight with flair. The Shared Skill tree has a couple of traversal skills that will be a handful when trying to boost your speed.

5 Skills to Prioritize for Peter

Firstly, we will take a look at the skills you should get for Peter. Peter’s experience as a Spider allows for efficiency and precision strikes while Miles prioritizes being as flashy and cool as possible (which is not a bad thing at all). Both of these Spiders combined make for an unforgettable gameplay experience which allows you to experience the best of both worlds.

1. Symbiote Yank

The most important skill to get for Peter is the Symbiote Yank. Black Tendrils shoot out, grab three enemies, and slam them down on the ground. Even though it says the Tendrils” pull them towards you,” we’d say that the slamming motion is much more accurate.

The Symbiote Yank can easily allow you to crowd control up to three enemies at once and it is one of the best skills to acquire if you are looking to learn quickly. There are extended and better versions of this skill as well which you can acquire as you move up the skill tree with Peter. We are going to discuss this in detail in the next pick on this list.

2. Symbiote Yank: Empowered

An upgrade to the Symbiote Yank, this Empowered version has much more bang for its buck. Granted you will first have to go through a couple of other upgrades to get this, but the reward is worth it. The Empowered version of the Symbiote Yank ignores the upper limit of the number of enemies you can grab and lets you yank as many as ten enemies at once.

Not only does this look like something out of a Venom movie, but it crowd controls gloriously. Getting this should be a priority once you unlock the Yank for Peter.

3. Spider-Shock

Spider-Shock is a really important tool for crowd control. This skill fires lines of Electric Webbing at foes so that it temporarily paralyzes them. This in turn allows you to get some breathing room and reset yourself before fighting again. Doing damage is not the strong point of this skill but it does allow you to keep the crowd control going while you get away.

The Empowered version lets you chain multiple enemies instead of just three and is worth going for if you find this skill to be useful in your bouts.

4. Symbiote Strike: Extended

Symbiote Strike’s Extended version is a good skill to get after you get the Symbiote Yank or the Spider-Shock. Essentially, this skill lets you eliminate multiple enemies at the same time, and with the extended version, it’s even deadlier. Peter launches into the air and grabs enemies with the symbiote tendrils. Towards the end of the skill, the tendrils throw the enemy into the air.

This can be an excellent segue for starting or finishing a combo. Plus, it ranks pretty high on how cool it looks for Peter to just grab enemies and throw them in the air without much effort.

5. Surge: Alien Harmony

Surge is one of the best abilities that allows Peter to go absolutely crazy with the Symbiote suit. However, it does not last very long which is its biggest flaw. Despite that, we recommend that you get the Surge: Alien Harmony skill. However, it is towards the end of the skill tree for Peter so it will take a while for you to actually unlock this skill.

Other than that, it is the perfect skill to unlock for Symbiote Peter as it lets you rage around like you own the suit.

5 Skills to Prioritize for Miles

Moving onto Miles from Peter, his skills concentrate more on Area of Effect damage thus making him excellent at taking on waves of enemies grouped together. Among those skills, we found some of the best ones that make him overpowered and the most fun Spider to use.

1. Venom Punch: Concentrated Force

Venom Punch: Concentrate Force is the first AOE skill in Mile’s arsenal that can do tons of damage and be fun to use. This skill gathers all the Venom Miles has and channels it into one mean punch that sends multiple enemies flying backward. The primary target flies back and the cone of electricity drags all of the other enemies with them.

In addition, it is one of the first skills for Miles so it will be easy to obtain. Most of the other skills for Miles build from this fundamental punch so ensure that you grab this one first.

2. Venom Smash: Jolt

The Venom Smash is one of the most fun skills to use in Spider-Man 2. Miles jumps up in the air and slams down with a fistful of Venom, supercharging enemies with electricity. However, with this skill, expect double the fireworks. The enemies caught in the radius of the Venom Smash get sent up in the air bursting with electricity.

You can then smoothly move onto aerial combat with this move. Not only is this move great for crowd control and AOE damage, but it also gives you a nice segue to continue the battle in the air while still holding onto your combo meter.

3. Venom Clouds

A sort of passive ability that comes with an active ability, the Venom Clouds can be really useful when you have lots of enemies near you and are low on health. Essentially, these Venom Clouds are tiny beacons of everything that is good and pure. By walking over these clouds, Miles can heal, recharge his abilities, and even damage the enemies.

It is one of the best skills you can buy for Miles. You can activate any Venom-related ability and these Venom Clouds are the byproduct of that which leaves a little gift behind that you can use to stay alive or deal more damage.

4. Critical Venom Stun

The Critical Venom Stun is a good skill to have if you are cornered by enemies and want to eliminate one without having to use a focus bar. With this skill, enemies who are Venom Stunned can also become critically stunned. Becoming critically stunned can allow Miles to use a finisher on them without consuming a Focus bar.

We know how hard it is to get a Focus bar in the game and this can save you a world of hurt.

5. Mega Venom Blast: Beacon of Might

The Mega Venom Blast is not a new skill in itself as it was also seen in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, with this little passive improvement in the skill, it is a killer. Not only does the Mega Venom Blast look cool, but it will now blind enemies outside of the area where they couldn’t be affected by the skill.

This can help you take control of the fight and stop to get a breathing room if it’s getting too much. There are other skills chaining to this one that we recommend you pick up as well. However, this one is towards the end of Miles’s skill trees so it will take you a while to pick up.

Shared Skill Tree Skills You Should Get in Spider-Man 2

Aside from Peter and Miles’s own skill trees, they have a shared Spider-Skill tree full of useful skills and abilities that can be used in various instances of the game. Here are some of the ones that we recommend that you get as soon as possible.

1. Web Yank Slam

The Web Yank Slam is a nice complementary skill to have that supports Peter’s Symbiote Yank. After throwing the enemies up in the air, you can slam them down using the Web Yank Slam which is easily going to do tons of damage and sometimes even knock enemies out. This ensures that the Web Yank Slam has devastating aftereffects.

2. Perfect Dodge Recharge

Since it is a Spider-Man game, you will be dodging a lot. Therefore, a good way to put all those dodges to good use besides avoiding damage is for them to contribute to recharging your abilities. That is exactly what the Perfect Dodge Recharge does. Every time you perform a perfect dodge, it contributes a little to recharging your abilities.

By achieving a flow in combat and utilizing the Spider’s dodge abilities and using them to recharge skills further, you can dispose of enemies quite quickly and efficiently.

3. Wall Thrash

Wall Thrash is a fun skill to acquire just because of how funny it looks to continuously pound enemies at the wall. Essentially, the skill is about cornering the enemy against a wall and beating them until they are knocked out. Plus it is a good skill to have since it can help you dispose of enemies quickly, especially if they are against a wall and vulnerable to combos.

4. Loop De Loop

The Loop De Loop is one of the most useful traversal skills you can acquire in Spider-Man 2 as it will massively boost your overall speed. With this skill, you can do a loop by latching onto a point and then get launched into the air again, gaining some speed and momentum. It is one of the best skills to acquire for both Peter and Miles since it will massively help traversal speed and combo well with other techniques.

Getting the Loop De Loop technique is the first thing you should do after going through the skill tree system since it will boost your swing speed, something you will need a lot of in the game.