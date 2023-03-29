HomeSearch

How to Watch Genshin Impact 3.6 Live Stream?

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 29/03/2023

Genshin Impact 3.6 Live Stream

Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream is fast approaching. With phase two of the 3.5 update ending, players can expect HoYoverse to showcase what the new update will bring. This article will take travelers through all the details like how, when, and where to watch the Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream.

While the date of the broadcast has not been announced, it is anticipated that it is going to be March 31, 2023. New characters and new playable areas are a few of the things the live stream would reveal.

How to watch Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream?

On March 31, 2023, at 8 AM (-4 UTC), the live stream of the 3.6 update will take place on Genshin Impact’s Twitch channel. This live stream will reveal a lot of new details about what will happen in the latest update.

Before the live stream ends, travelers will be given three redeem codes that can be used to obtain Primogems. Travelers can redeem these codes during the live stream.

A few hours after the live stream has ended, a re-run of the same stream will be played on YouTube. Travelers will be able to find all the updates there, as well.

In a tweet, Genshin Impact said: “This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and developments in Version 3.6. It will also “drop” some redemption codes and other goodies!”

What will be announced in the live broadcast?

As part of the announcement, travelers can expect a banner schedule. In addition to that, the new desert region is also expected to release as a playable area. The map is expected to introduce new enemies to defeat.

It was also leaked that a new world boss will be added in the 3.6 update. The live stream will have a few new redeem codes that will help travelers get Primogems. Travelers will be able to use the redeem code only once.

    Aaryanshi Mohan

    Aaryanshi Mohan

    Aaryanshi Mohan is an Esports writer and the Content Manager for Gaming and Esports at The SportsRush. Her love for video games started at a very young age and she just found a way to make both of her passions-- writing and gaming into a career. She loves old school games-- Commander Keen 4 is her all time favourite. Valorant and PUBG are her newest loves. When not gaming, or writing, you can find Aaryanshi reading, cooking or eating ramen.

