Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream is fast approaching. With phase two of the 3.5 update ending, players can expect HoYoverse to showcase what the new update will bring. This article will take travelers through all the details like how, when, and where to watch the Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream.

While the date of the broadcast has not been announced, it is anticipated that it is going to be March 31, 2023. New characters and new playable areas are a few of the things the live stream would reveal.

How to watch Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream?

Version 3.6 Special Program Preview Dear Travelers,

It’s announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact’s new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/TZxcEuEZSw — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 29, 2023

On March 31, 2023, at 8 AM (-4 UTC), the live stream of the 3.6 update will take place on Genshin Impact’s Twitch channel. This live stream will reveal a lot of new details about what will happen in the latest update.

Before the live stream ends, travelers will be given three redeem codes that can be used to obtain Primogems. Travelers can redeem these codes during the live stream.

A few hours after the live stream has ended, a re-run of the same stream will be played on YouTube. Travelers will be able to find all the updates there, as well.

私が順序は不定と言った通り最終的には以下になる⬇️

As I said, the order is indefinite, in the end it will be below: 3.6ガチャ：

前半：ナヒーダ＋ニィロウ

後半：白朮＋甘雨＋カーヴェ 3.6 banners:

1st: Nahida＋Nilou

2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh Via vississ&Tao pic.twitter.com/reuVuEiqxC — 原神リーク (@HutaoLover77) March 14, 2023

In a tweet, Genshin Impact said: “This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and developments in Version 3.6. It will also “drop” some redemption codes and other goodies!”

What will be announced in the live broadcast?

As part of the announcement, travelers can expect a banner schedule. In addition to that, the new desert region is also expected to release as a playable area. The map is expected to introduce new enemies to defeat.

It was also leaked that a new world boss will be added in the 3.6 update. The live stream will have a few new redeem codes that will help travelers get Primogems. Travelers will be able to use the redeem code only once.