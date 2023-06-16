The Best Tempus Razorback Class Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

The Tempus Razorback is the newest Assault Rifle in Warzone 2.0. There is already a myriad of options that are a good choice as this weapon but it is certainly useable. With good attachments, this weapon has the capability to rank among the best.

Warzone 2.0 welcomes the arrival of the Season 4 Update and with it comes a variety of content. Most notably, we have two new ranged weapons which are the Tempus Razorback and the ISO 45 SMG. The SMG has great potential to rival the best in the game and so does the AR.

This guide will deeply look into the weapon and suggest the best attachments for the weapon inspired by Klubo. We will also look at the perks and equipment that go along best with the weapon and see how you can unlock it for free. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Contents

How to Unlock the Tempus Razorback in Warzone 2.0

Attachments

Equipment and Perks to Use

Why Should You Use this Loadout

The Tempus Razorback is among the three weapons we got for the newest update. The first is the Tempus Razorback while the second is the ISO 45 SMG and the Tonfa Melee. Among them, the Tempus Razorback is going to be the most popular choice due to its bullpup-like design.

It also has a comparatively faster fire rate as compared to the other ARs in the meta. That is why, we won’t be surprised if it takes a front seat in the game alongside the Lachmann and the Cronen Squall. That being said, let us break down how you can get this weapon for free using the BP.

How to Unlock the Tempus Razorback in Warzone 2.0

To unlock the weapon you will need to traverse the Season 4 Battle pass and reach the D9 Sector. In the D4 sector, you will not only find the Tempus but also the ISO 45. However, it will take a little time to reach that sector. However, you can fast forward to that sector if you have some leftover COD points from the previous seasons.

It is worth unlocking this AR because you will derive a lot of value from it in smaller maps like Ashika Island and now Vondel. That is why, if you are thinking about grinding the game for this weapon then we definitely recommend doing so.

Attachments

There are optimal attachments for the gun which will take it from an average weapon to a meta one. For that, we will have to utilize its strengths and negate its weaknesses.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 18” Tack-2L

18” Tack-2L Muzzle: RF Crown 50

The first attachment we will use is the Cronen Mini Pro since it is one of the easiest sights to use and one can easily keep track of the enemies using it. One can use any other Optic depending on their preference but we insist you go with the Cronen since it is a standard choice for all ARs.

Combine that with the 60-Round Mag and you have got yourself a might fine combination of AR attachments. The 60-Round Mag ensures that you do not run out of ammo in the midst of a gunfight. In addition, you must ensure that it keeps shooting in longer ranges without you having to reload while the enemy retreats away.

The FTAC Ripper is the most preferred underbarrel due to its myriad of stat boosts. In addition to increasing the hip-fire accuracy of the weapon, it also boosts aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization of the weapon for those long-range gunfights.

The 18” Tack-2L increases a lot more than just bullet velocity, It also offers further hip-fire accuracy along with an increase in damage range and movement speed. With all of these increases in hip-fire accuracy, this gun would be a lot more viable in close-range fights as well. The last attachment is to stabilize the recoil even further.

The RF Crown 50 Muzzle will help us do that. The attachment provides horizontal and vertical recoil control to the gun which is one of the most important stat boosts for ARs for long-range combat.

Equipment and Perks to Use

You will need good equipment if you were to bypass all the other players and make it to the finish line. Let us break them down.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Grenade/ Throwing Knife

Grenade/ Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade/ Flashbang

The first perk is going to be Overkill which allows you to take two Primary weapons into the battlefield. Now, you can get either an SMG or a Sniper Rifle. Get the Sniper rifle if you are still unsure about controlling the gun in longer ranges. However, if you have a decent recoil control capability, go with the SMG for close-range fights.

Double Time increases your movement speed and mobility so you can be more agile. It can help you escape situations or move quickly if you want to push enemies. Fast Hands is essential if you want to switch to your Sniper or SMG faster. Switching to your other Primary is faster than reloading.

Ghost is going to be a key point in the loadout if you want to stay away from the enemy’s UAV pings. The lethal and tactical choice is personal preference but you can with the throwing knife to quickly finish off enemies. The smoke grenade is to hide your position or get safe cover and the flashbang is to push enemies.

Why You Should You Use This Loadout

This loadout will help you infiltrate and take out enemies in buildings. It is most viable in long ranges due to the attachments on the Razorback. However, you can also use it close-range due to the hip-fire boosts the underbarrel and the barrel gives it.

Those are all the things you need to know about the Tempus Razorback. If you like this loadout perhaps you’d like some of our other Warzone 2.0 loadouts? Click here to check them.