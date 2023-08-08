The Warzone 2 meta is in a definite place right now and Ranked Play is at full force. That being said, it is a good time to take a look at the best-performing guns. Therefore, this guide will go through the best Warzone 2 meta loadouts in Season 5.

Warzone 2 Season 5, since release has brought us a range of changes and balances in the weapons meta. From the Cronen Squall making a comeback to the Vel 46 getting a spotlight, each weapon is getting a place in the meta. However, to excel at Ranked Play or any other, you would have to use the best weapons.

That is what we are here to determine in this guide. We will take a look at the best weapon loadouts to use in this guide along with Perks and Equipment you can use with almost all of them. These should help you get an edge over the other players in the game. Let us get into it.

The Best Meta Loadouts to Use in Warzone 2 Season 5

The weapons meta in the game is currently harsh to all the AR users since guns like the M4 and the M13B have a decreased use rate than before. However, we still have the Kastov 762 one can rely on over medium to long ranges in the game.

In addition, the BR meta is back with the Cronen Squall and TAQ-V making out on top after the Season 5 balance patches. In regards to close range, the Lachmann Sub can still hold its own but does not have that much superiority in comparison to the ISO 45.

Now, in terms of just longer ranges, we have the Signal 50 Sniper Rifle which is surprising to see since the MCPR-300 and the FJX have been dominating the Warzone for quite some time. Let us take a look at all of these weapons in detail in the coming sections.

Note: All the pick rate data has been taken from WZRanked.

7. Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 has always been on the sidelines due to better choices like the M4 and M13B and quite recently, the Tempus Razorback. However, it could hold its own against all of those guns. Now that the Season 5 Balance Changes have arrived, this weapon more than shines in medium to long ranges.

All one has to do is build it in such a way that increases its bullet velocity and stability. The only problem with this weapon is the recoil pattern which makes it a problem but our loadout will solve that and make it more manageable.

Attachments

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: Kas-10 584mm

Kas-10 584mm Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

KSTV-RPK Factory Magazine: 40-Round Magazine

This class loadout is built for strength and recoil control. We start off with the ZLR Talon 5 which is a multi-stat boosting muzzle that provides increased bullet velocity, damage range, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression. The suppressor will keep you off the prying eyes and ears of enemies.

Follow that up with the Kas-10 584mm which increases ADS speed and movement speed. Even though you are using a heavier gun, it is crucial to have more speed as you will need them in times of emergency during a close to medium-range gunfight.

We go with an Optic of your preference since they will provide a clear line of sight no matter the range. Although, we recommend not using a magnified Optic since they will worsen your recoil control over range. The KSTV-RPK Factory Stock gives us a much-needed boost in recoil control and aiming stability. This allows us to fight over range comfortably.

Finish off the loadout with a 40-Round Magazine. You can also replace the Extended Magazine with the Demo X-2 Rear Grip for more recoil control if you want.

6. Vel 46

The Vel 46 is an underrated SMG that has been flying under the radar for quite a while. It has been frequently overshadowed by the Lachmann Sub and the ISO 45 but now it has good credibility which carries it over the line.

With a pick rate of 7.7% in the game, the Vel 46 is quickly becoming the favorite SMG of the masses. We will build it up for close-range combat and take advantage of its fire rate and speed. The SMG’s steadiness is one of the best qualities of the weapon that allows it to thrive in the meta.

Attachments

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 50-Round Mag

50-Round Mag Stock: Demo RXT

Demo RXT Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Barrel: Lach-165 Zulu

To give this SMG a boost in mobility, we start off with the VLK LZR 7mW. This attachment gives increased ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability for medium ranges. Pair that up with the 50-Round Mag and you have got yourself a solid weapon for close-range gunfights.

Due to the naturally faster fire rates of the SMGs, it is common to run out of ammo in the middle of a gunfight. However, with this attachment, you will be able to get the kill without reloading. Follow that up with the Demo RXT stock which gives increased ADS speed, crouch movement speed, and sprint speed, making you more agile.

For the muzzle, we will go with a Lacerta Compensator because it improves our horizontal recoil. Vertical recoil is somewhat controllable but horizontal can be a problem. That is why we go with this muzzle to improve that stat. Finish off the loadout with the Lach-165 Zulu which increases the ADS speed further along with the hip recoil control.

You will be firing a lot with the hip and in close ranges, which is why this loadout prioritizes stability and mobility.

5. Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is one of the best weapons in the game without a doubt. It has been on top of the food chain for quite a while and it has only one rival in its category and that is the ISO 45. The Lachmann Sub has a comparatively lesser pick rate than that of the Vel 46 but it is just a tad bit better.

This loadout will aim to utilize its faster shooting ability to create a weapon that has stability, faster movement, and more. Let us get into it.

Note: This loadout is designed by Warzone 2 Guru JGOD himself.

Attachments

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: 1MW Quick Fire

1MW Quick Fire Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

We start off with the L38 Falcon 226mm which increases our ADS speed and movement speed allowing the Lachmann Sub to be faster than most SMGs in gunfights. Follow that up with the 1MW Quick Fire which has no cons and increases the ADS speed further. The combination of these attachments offers a huge boost to the ADS speed which allows us superiority in close-range combat.

The FT Mobile Stock increases all kinds of speeds related to movement such as ADS, crouch movement, and sprint speed along with a dash of aim walking speed allowing for better strafing. The 50-Round Drum will be useful for finishing off enemies who have advanced armor or are in range. The last attachment in this loadout will be the Lachmann TCG-10.

The Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip aids in recoil control of the weapon at the cost of some aiming stability which is manageable, especially in closer ranges.

4. Cronen Squall

Moving onto the big guns, the Cronen Squall has been dominating meta even after its nerf. Players still prefer using this gun over Assault Rifles. That is the reason why this weapon has a pick rate of 7.8% rivaling that of the Vel 46.

The weapon’s pick rate before the patch was in the 10%+ range but since that, it has remained in the single digits. However, that does not mean it is a good weapon as you will see by the firepower in this loadout.

Attachments

Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Muzzle: TY-LR8/ Sakin Tread-40

The HR6.8 Barrel gives the Cronen a myriad of stat boosts such as an increase in bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. It is the perfect barrel to equip for that extra TTK. The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel is a staple for any AR or BR class loadout due to its versatility. The underbarrel offers recoil stabilization, hip-fire accuracy, and aiming idle stability.

The 50 Round Drum is essential in this loadout because you will run out of ammo sooner than you think. If you reload, the enemy gets away or kills you. That is why, it is important that you have an option that lets you shoot continuously without any interruptions. You can use an Optic of your preference since you will require efficient tracking in medium to long ranges.

The last attachment is a dual choice between two muzzles. The TY-LR8 gives horizontal recoil control while the Sakin Tread-40 gives both horizontal and vertical recoil control. The choice is up to you.

3. Signal 50

We have a single Sniper RIfle on this list and it is the Signal 50 and for good reason. Ever since one-shot Sniper Rifles were banned from Ranked Play, the door to Signal 50, and quite recently the Carrack .300’s success has been opened. The Signal 50 has quickly become a semi-automatic powerhouse in the hands of skilled aimers.

Boasting a pick rate of 8.7%, it has become a staple to rock a Signal 50 along with an SMG/AR for your Ranked matches. With proper attachments, this Sniper Rifle can easily take down the most armored enemies in a couple of shots.

Attachments

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Barrel: 29” TV Kilo-50

29” TV Kilo-50 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

SA Finesse Grip Ammunition: .50 High Velocity

The Nilsound 90 Silencer is there for two reasons only, one is to suppress every shot and the second is to increase bullet velocity. However, it will the gun some aiming stability. The 29” TV Kilo-50 is an excellent accompaniment to the Muzzle since it increases the weapon’s hip-fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity.

Follow that up with the FSS OLE-V Laser due to its multi-stat increase for stability and mobility. It increases aiming stability, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. Now, you can equip an Optic here in replacement for the Rear Grip. However, we think the SA Finesse Rear Grip is much better suited to the Signal 50 since it increases the ADS speed and sprint to fire speed further.

All of these mobility-increasing attachments will ensure that we can pull our guns up faster while also having the ability to shoot at the longest of ranges. For the last attachment, we will use the .50 High-Velocity ammunition for more bullet velocity. This will make our weapon capable of busting armor pretty quickly.

2. ISO 45

Moving onto the best SMG in the game in the current update, the ISO 45. The ISO 45 was a good weapon in the previous season and carries that charm in this one as well. However, due to the nerf of countless other weapons, its effectiveness has doubled. That is also the reason why it has such as high pick rate of 16%.

This SMG is stable, it shoots fast and has enough TTK to compete with the best weapons which is why it is so high up on this list. We will build this weapon up for mobility because that is where it shines the most. Let us get into it.

Attachments

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel: 7″ EX Raptor-V2

7″ EX Raptor-V2 Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Demo Fade Tac

The Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider is not your traditional muzzle. It conceals the muzzle flash so that the enemies do not find you in long range but it also helps control the gun kick by increasing recoil steadiness. The 7″ EX Raptor-V2 will increase our ADS speed and movement speed along with providing some hipfire recoil control.

The 45 Round Drum is important since the gun runs out of ammo pretty quickly. In addition, you will need some extra ammo to finish off your enemies or take on multiple at the same time. Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7mW Laser or you can go with an Optic of your choice.

The VLK LZR 7mW is a multi-faceted attachment that increases the weapon’s ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. Finish the loadout off with the Demo Fade Tac Stock for that extra aim walking speed and sprint speed. This will help you a lot against other SMG users since you will have better strafing capability.

1. TAQ-V

For the first spot on the list, we have the unexpected TAQ-V. This weapon has been an on-and-off weapon in the meta for lots of seasons but it has finally made its way to the top of the food chain. With a pick rate of 22.5% which is the highest in the game currently, it boasts a lot of firepower necessary to keep enemies at bay.

If you log onto Warzone 2 and play any match, you will see a lot of people rocking the TAQ-V along with an SMG on the side, and for good reason. This weapon has controllable recoil, a high rate of fire, and good damage which lets it thrive in Season 5. Let us look at the build for this weapon.

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 18” Precision-6 Barrel

18” Precision-6 Barrel Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

You will see every TAQ-V user rock the same loadout in Warzone 2. It is effective and gets the job done. We start off with the Sakin Tread-40 since it increases the weapon’s horizontal and vertical recoil control which it desperately needs. The vertical recoil of this weapon can be a little difficult to manage for newer players.

Follow that up with the 18” Precision-6 Barrell. This Barrel increases the weapon’s effective damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and bullet velocity as well. It is a good attachment to increase the TTK of the weapon. Now, we also use an Optic of your choosing because a clear line of sight is essential in killing enemies in longer ranges.

The iron sight of this weapon is not ideal in a combat scenario so it is wise to invest in an Optic. The FTAC Ripper 56 will also be a part of this loadout due to its versatility. As we discussed earlier, it increases the weapon’s recoil stabilization, hip-fire accuracy, and aiming idle stability.

Finish the loadout off with a 50-Round Drum. Because this weapon depletes ammo like crazy, you will need an extended magazine to adjust for missed shots. In addition, it can help you take on multiple enemies at the same time.

Secondary

(Image via Activision)Now, in most cases, you won’t need a secondary in the form of a Primary weapon. However, for weapons like the Signal 50, Kastov 762, and SMGs, you will need a weapon. In those cases, you are free to equip any weapon from this list as a Secondary. For example; if the ISO 45 is your primary, then it is ideal to keep the TAQ-V as your secondary for longer ranges and vice versa.

However, you can choose to rock any Secondary weapon as well although you won’t have much success with them since they have been nerfed pretty heavily. Now that we have the secondary weapon out of the way, let us take a look at the perks and break down the equipment.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert/ Ghost

High Alert/ Ghost Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Double Time has become a staple for Ranked Play due to its effectiveness. With this perk, you can double the duration of the tactical sprint. In addition, it also increases your crouch movement speed by 30%. Follow that up with Overkill. This perk lets you carry two primary weapons which will be useful if you decide to rock a Signal 50 or an SMG.

For the Bonus Perk, we will go with Fast Hands. This perk not only lets us switch our weapons faster but also increases the reload and equipment using speed. Finish the perk setup off with either High Alert or Ghost depending on your playstyle.

If you want to play a more aggressive role, go with High Alert because it will pulse your vision when you are targeted by an enemy. If you want to play a more steady game, go with Ghost because it will hide you from enemy UAVs which is crucial for a more stealthy approach.

For the lethal, we recommend going with the Drill Charge due to its effectiveness in dealing with enemies inside buildings. It can also eliminate enemies hiding in corners if you have info on their location.

For the tactical grenade, we recommend going with a Smoke Grenade. It can provide you with a means of escape from a sticky situation. It can also make for a good cover when you are using it while reviving your teammates.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

These loadouts are the best ones to use in Season 5 because the data says so. These loadouts are what everyone in the community is using. The Cronen Squall will be useful for longer ranges while the TAQ-V is versatile no matter the range. The SMGs like the ISO 45 and the Lachmann Sub when combined with the Signal 50 or any of the two Battle Rifles make the best possible loadout combination.

In addition, the perk setup is designed in such a way that it favors both aggressive and stealthy plays. You can also change the perks according to your playstyle and experiment with the ones that fit. That is all you need to know about the best meta weapon loadouts in Warzone 2.

Remember, these are subject to change as soon as a new update or patch rolls out. However, we are certain that, for now, these are the best weapons to use. If you liked this loadout guide, perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out.