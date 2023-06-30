Pokimane responds to Kai Cenat’s request to get IShowSpeed unbanned on Twitch

In a now-viral video, Kai Cenat asked Imane “Pokimane” Anys to contact someone at Twitch and help get Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. unbanned from the platform. IShowSpeed was banned from the platform two years ago and has remained prohibited.

During his live stream, Kai called Pokimane, informed her about the live stream, and proceeded to ask the question.

One of the most popular streamers on Kick asked the streaming veteran if she could pull some strings to get Speed unbanned from Twitch.

Poki, unaware of the situation, said she would try to help Speed out.

Pokimane to help IShowSpeed get unbanned on Twitch

Kai, hesitant about asking her the question, beat around the bush for a while. He then asked her if she knew someone at Twitch. Or if she could talk to someone from the platform.

He supports the question by mentioning that the 18-year-old has been banned from the platform for two years. He said:

“I have a question… I think it’s been long enough, you know… It has been long enough, so, I was wondering… Do you… Do you think… Do you think that you can try and put in a word or two to get Speed unbanned (on Twitch)?”

Pokimane responded, saying she thinks he is a good friend to be asking this for Speed.

Pokimane, unaware of the back story, happily obliged and said she would do everything she could to talk to the Twitch management and get Speed unbanned. She said:

“How about this, you know? I’m headed to TwitchCon in like a week… If I get to talk to someone, I’ll talk to someone. I’ll look into the situation.”

Speed streams on YouTube and has not been streaming on any other platform.

Why was IShowSpeed banned from Twitch?

In 2021, IShowSpeed was invited to Adin Ross’ e-dating stream, and Speed was introduced to TikTok star Ash Kash. Speed asked her a question that revolved around the hypothesis that they were the last two people on Earth.

IShowSpeed asked her if she would reproduce with him if they were the last two left on Earth and were given the responsibility to “re-populate” the world.

Ash Kash, who seemed uncomfortable with the question, responded with a “no.” Speed made some s*xist and insinuating remarks about her. He continued to ask her, “What is she gonna do?” and “Who would stop him?” even after Ross tried to intervene.

Two days after the e-dating fiasco, on December 15, 2021, the Ronaldo fan took to Twitter to inform his audience that he’s received a ban from Twitch. In the screenshot he shared, the reason stated for the ban was “s*xual coercion or intimidation.”

IShowSpeed now continues to stream on YouTube and has over 17.8 million subscribers. Speed continues to stream games on the Google-owned platform.

