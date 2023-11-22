MrBeast Finds a Kangaroo on His Front Porch, Fans Joke Trolls Might Cancel Him Over It

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is considered the greatest YouTuber in the content creation industry. He has 213 million subscribers on YouTube at present and recently declared a race against the T-series YouTube channel, which has the highest number of subscribers worldwide. Moreover, his high-budget and creative videos garner hundreds and millions of views and has even broken several world records.

MrBeast has an acute love for animals which is quite apparent because quite a lot of his videos are centered on pets, other animals, and animal shelters. Although he has been seen helping and caring for animals and pets in the past, a recent incident might change what people thought about the YouTube sensation.

Jimmy recently uploaded a video on X (Twitter) where he heard a noise or a knock at his door. Upon opening the door, he was surprised to see a very special guest patiently waiting on his porch awaiting his arrival.

The reveal turned out to be a kangaroo looking for a way to get inside the house as soon as Jimmy opened the door. However, MrBeast decided not to allow it to enter and proceeded to close the door in the Kangaroo’s face while stating “I don’t think I should let him inside, Yeah, sorry, you should just stay outside”. Will the online trolls get offended by MrBeast’s act and cancel him over it?

People tend to have fun canceling and hating MrBeast

MrBeast has been making YouTube videos for a very long time now. Even though he is considered to be highly successful, he has been facing a lot of backlash for quite a while now. As a matter of fact, people have been trying to spread hate towards him and cancel him for not only the silliest of mistakes and smallest of things but even for the philanthropic activities he performs around the world.

So meeting the kangaroo and shutting the door in its face could emerge to be a reason for trolls to cancel MrBeast claiming he does not love animals and pets anymore. The cancel party had already started within an hour of his uploading the video where a Twitter user stated Beast did not care about the wildlife. He further added, “He would rather turn a blind eye on a kangaroo in need so he can go back and listen to his Drake music”.

MrBeast replied to all the trolls and haters a few days back insisting that it did not matter what they had to say about him and added he would keep making videos and help people worldwide no matter what people thought.

Beast’s fans came up with a bunch of funny ideologies regarding why the Kangaroo would wait for MrBeast on his front porch. While a commenter stated how he was there for the free houses Jimmy was giving out, other people insisted the kangaroo was there for Feastables, an autograph, money, and much more.