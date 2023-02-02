GTA Online PC patch fixes remote code exploits: Full patch notes (February 2, 2023)

Earlier this week, GTA Online for PC was plagued by a Remote Code Execution exploit. This allowed modders to not only invade public and private sessions but modify a player’s entire profile. This exploit gave modders access to player inventory, RP level, money level, and more. In some extreme cases, entire profiles were deleted, locking players into a loading screen each time they came online. This has finally been fixed in the latest patch.

Fixes for GTA Online PC ship today as part of Title Update 1.66

Security-related update is now live on #GTAV PC.

Build ID: 2824.0

Size: 350 MB

Security-related update is now live on #GTAV PC.



Security

Implemented a new data protocol in GTA Online to improve the security of network sessions and player-to-player messaging

Fixed an issue that could result in a player’s experience being modified by a third party, including: altering GTA$ balance, RP level, Bad Sport status, and other player stats manipulation of players being kicked or crashed



Game Stability and Performance

General stability improvements

The exploit was discovered by Twitter user @HarryGotTaken in late January. Popular Rockstar insider, TezFunz2 picked up on the news and brought it to many users’ attention. The initial warning detailed the extent of the exploit:

“New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete. Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!”

Soon after, Rockstar responded, stating that a fix would be shipped with the next title update:

“We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update.”

If players faced any account corruption, they’re advised to get in touch with Rockstar Support to restore their account.

