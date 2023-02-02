HomeSearch

GTA Online PC patch fixes remote code exploits: Full patch notes (February 2, 2023)

Danyal Arabi
|Published 02/02/2023

GTA Online PC patch fixes remote code exploits: Full patch notes (February 2, 2023)

Earlier this week, GTA Online for PC was plagued by a Remote Code Execution exploit. This allowed modders to not only invade public and private sessions but modify a player’s entire profile. This exploit gave modders access to player inventory, RP level, money level, and more. In some extreme cases, entire profiles were deleted, locking players into a loading screen each time they came online. This has finally been fixed in the latest patch.

Fixes for GTA Online PC ship today as part of Title Update 1.66


Security

  • Implemented a new data protocol in GTA Online to improve the security of network sessions and player-to-player messaging
  • Fixed an issue that could result in a player’s experience being modified by a third party, including:
    • altering GTA$ balance, RP level, Bad Sport status, and other player stats
    • manipulation of players being kicked or crashed

Game Stability and Performance

  • General stability improvements

The exploit was discovered by Twitter user @HarryGotTaken in late January. Popular Rockstar insider, TezFunz2 picked up on the news and brought it to many users’ attention. The initial warning detailed the extent of the exploit:

“New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete. Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!”

Soon after, Rockstar responded, stating that a fix would be shipped with the next title update:

“We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update.”

If players faced any account corruption, they’re advised to get in touch with Rockstar Support to restore their account.

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

