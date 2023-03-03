GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for March 02, 2023

This week, GTA Online is all about the Obey brand of vehicles in the game. The Obey Omnis and Obey Omnis e-GT occupy the Prize Ride and Podium vehicle spots respectively. Despite sharing their name, both cars couldn’t be more different from each other. While one is an old school rally machine, the other is a refined electric car built for the Grand Tour experience. Here’s a look at both free cars available this week.

How to get the Obey Omnis for free in GTA Online this week

Prize ride challenge: Place top 3 in Pursuit Races for 3 days in a row to get the Omnis for free

“The Obey Omnis was the poster child of the golden age of rallying, a period of deregulated innocence when a turbo-charged tin can could plough through a crowd of spectators on a muddy embankment and there wasn’t a damn thing the government could do about it. This is one for the fans.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Omnis is visually modeled after the Audi Quattro and sports an all-wheel-drivetrain. Buying the car outright will set players back by $701,000 (not including performance upgrades). Sporting a rally car appearance, the Omnis is unsurprisingly easy to handle both on the tarmac and off it.

Unfortunately for larger crew operations, the Omnis isn’t the car of choice as it can only seat two people. However, its performance more than makes up for it by sporting a 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) top speed, and great handling, especially for the price.

An electric car takes the podium at the Diamond Casino

“Take a moment for mindfulness. Time to breathe, to reflect, to appreciate life’s little joys. Like two AC synchronous electric motors and all-wheel drive. Or why not an optional Missile Lock-On Jammer, Remote Control Unit, Slick Mines, and Armor Plating? Just remember, it’s not the number of breaths you take, but the number of mods that take your breath away … #blessed”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

The Omnis e-GT is an all-electric vehicle that shattered expectations when it launched last year. Touted as the best electric car in the game, the Omnis e-GT provides incredible value for its $1,795,000. Those who get lucky and bag it from the lucky wheel at the podium can grab the four-door car for free this week.

Visually based on the 2020 Audi e-tron GT, the Omnis e-GT is a zippy car that performs much like other EVs in the game. Its torque is instantaneous, allowing the AWD drivetrain to put the power down immediately. While the top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) is rather unremarkable, the acceleration of the Omnis e-GT is unmatched.

When cruising around Los Santos and completing missions with a crew, the e-GT is the perfect choice. What makes it even better is that getting the armor enhancements allows it to withstand 12 homing missile impacts.

