Cutting It Close DMZ Mission Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

Cutting It Close is another DMZ mission that requires a lot of careful planning and execution. The complex nature of this mission makes it one of the most difficult ones to complete.

The Warzone 2 DMZ missions give players a pseudo-story mode experience in which they can complete multiple missions and obtain rewards like weapon contrabands and XP. That being said, some missions are difficult to complete due to their objective. Yet, they are necessary for advancing the narrative.

The Cutting It Close mission in DMZ is a Shadow Company faction mission. This short piece will look at the rewards and the objectives you need in order to complete the mission in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Contents

Cutting It Close DMZ Mission Guide: Everything You Should Know

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

How to Complete the Mission

The DMZ missions provide a fresh new take on Warzone 2, allowing players to infiltrate the De-Militarized Zones to complete various objectives ranging from rescuing hostages, and collecting information and contraband to killing enemies. It can be a big break from the usual fast-paced action of the Resurgence and Battle Royale Modes.

Now, this particular mission is comparatively difficult because the end result does not depend on your ability to complete the objective. What we mean by that is the exfil will be particularly difficult. Let us see how.

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

The Cutting It Close mission is part of the Tier 2 Shadow Company Faction missions. The mission has only a single objective but it can be tough depending on the lobby you encounter.

Cutting It Close Mission Rewards and Objectives Rewards: Veterinarian Key, +7500 XP Objectives Exfil a Hostage at the Final Exfil



How to Complete the Mission

Now, to exfil a hostage will be particularly difficult at any exfil stage in Warzone 2 DMZ. That is because most of the time, enemy operators are going to be waiting near the exfil stations waiting for players to come in so they can swoop in for easy kills. That is why, we recommend you drop in with friends so you can have backup.

Now, Ashika Island and Vondel are not the best maps to complete this mission since they are small and the chances of the hostage getting hit are higher. That is why we recommend going to Al Mazrah. Let us look at the steps you need to take to complete this mission.

Acquiring the Mission

Since you will need to wait for the final exfil to complete the mission we recommend waiting out the duration to the last 10 minutes of the map to get started.

Before we start the mission, use the first 20 minutes to secure as much ammunition and better weapons as you can. Try to score field upgrades or streaks or whatever advantage you can get. If you have friends playing with you, it is even better to keep them armed.

Now, after the first twenty minutes have passed, find a vehicle. We recommend getting a flatbed truck that has a ton of space in the back to keep the hostage in.

After you find a truck and all of your friends are seated, find a contract that has the objective of rescuing a hostage. Most of these contracts come in the shape of cordless phones that relay objectives. Once you get one, activate the mission and make your way over to the hostage.

Timing is of the essence to pull this off.

Starting the Exfil Operation

Once you have a truck, the hostage location, and tons of equipment to see you through to the end, you must have exactly 6 to 8 minutes left till the final exfil.

Head over to the location of the hostage and eliminate all the AI there. Once you rescue the hostage, carry them over to the truck, and set them down in the back.

Once all your friends are seated, head over to the final exfil point, it will be marked on your mini-map.

Head on over to the final exfil spot and prepare for exfil. You might encounter other AI and enemy operators trying to take you down so ensure that you have backup. Remember, if the hostage gets killed, you will need to do this mission again.

It might sound like an extremely difficult mission but the completion does have elements of luck involved. If you have an inactive lobby, it is easier to pull off. That is all you need to know about the Cutting It Close mission in the Warzone 2 DMZ mode. For more DMZ content, click here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for other gaming content.