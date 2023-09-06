Battle Plans Warzone 2 DMZ Mission Guide: Everything You Need to Know

Battle Plans is one of the most important DMZ missions for new Warzone 2 players due to its reward. This short piece will look at the best way to complete the objective.

Warzone 2 DMZ missions are great for newer and advanced players alike because they can help in gathering XP, leveling up weapons, and unlocking them. That is why, a lot of players spend time completing missions. The Season 5 update came out with a DMZ Faction known as the Shadow Company and as a result, we have new DMZ missions to get into.

Battle Plans is one of the missions for the Shadow Company faction. There are tons of tiers to every faction and this one has the same format. You have to complete the previous missions to unlock this one in the game. That being said, let us take a look at how you can complete this one.

Contents

Battle Plans DMZ Mission Guide Warzone 2: Everything You Should Know

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

How to Complete the Mission

The Warzone 2 DMZ missions aren’t that difficult at all. They are straightforward even though some of them might require a decent amount of time to complete. However, we advise that you hop onto DMZ with friends because it will be much easier to complete it in a group. Still, you won’t be requiring teammates for this particular mission.

Battle Plans is split into two parts and objectives. Both are easy to do if you know what to do. That being said, let us take a look at the Tier, Objectives, and Rewards for the mission and then hop on to see how you can complete it.

Let us break down what you need to do to complete this mission in the game. It is a Tier One Shadow Company Faction mission.

Battle Plans Mission Rewards and Objectives Rewards: TAQ-V Weapon Contraband, 5000 XP Objectives Find and Dead Drop 3 Konni Notes Find and Dead Drop 3 Cargo Ship Instructions



Collecting Konni Notes

You can find the Konni Notes in almost all of the maps but for this particular mission, you will have the most chance of finding them are in Vondel. The reason why we picked Vondel is that it is a relatively smaller map and has lots of Konni Soldiers. You can identify Konni Soldiers by their black attire and red-colored masks.

Try to find Active Combat zones and engage the Konni Soldiers. Eliminate them, loot them, and see if they have dropped Konni Notes. The chances of the Konni Notes being dropped are less so ensure that you keep eliminating them until you collect three.

Collecting the Cargo Instructions

You will have a noticeably tough time finding these Cargo Instructions in the game but it’s not too difficult. You will have the highest chance of finding these instructions inside Strongholds on Ashika Island and Vondel Park. Therefore, if you are already on Vondel and have finished collecting the Konni Notes, try to look for the Cargo Instructions.

It is the same process as the Konni Notes, they will be dropped by soldiers when you eliminate them. Infiltrate strongholds, go on a rampage, loot the soldiers, and do not stop until you find all three Cargo Instructions. If you want to explore Ashika Island in search of these Instructions then try going to the Residential Area and Tsuki Castle.

Dead Drop Locations

Now, after you get all of these notes and instructions, you must drop all of them inside a Dead Drop. You can find Dead Drops in all of the maps across various locations so you do not need to search hard for them. That being said, we are going to list out various areas where you can find Dead Drops.

Al Mazrah

Al Sharim Pass

Sattiq Caves

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Zaya Observatory

Ahkdar Village

Al Bagras Fortress

Ashika Island

Beach Club

Waterways

Town Center

Residential

Vondel

Fire Department

Graveyard

Museum

University

Vondel Zoo

Once you go over to these locations, drop these items and you will successfully complete the mission. The notification should pop up immediately. If you liked this DMZ mission breakdown, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 guides.