Wings Clipped DMZ Mission Guide in Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

Wings Clipped is a Tier 1 Shadow Company Faction DMZ mission that came out in Season 5. This short piece will go through everything you need to know about the mission.

The Shadow Company Faction missions are by far some of the toughest DMZ missions in Warzone 2. In extreme cases, it requires you to interact even with the enemy to complete objectives. That is why, they can be difficult to complete since the enemy operators can sometimes be uncooperative. That being said, most of the missions, if played with friends can be completed in less time and quite easily.

This guide will look at the Wings Clipped Faction mission which is easy when compared to the other missions in the Shadow Company Faction. We will go through everything you need to know ranging from the tiers, objectives, and rewards to the walkthrough of the mission in the game. Let us dive right into it.

The DMZ mode has lots of side content that helps players gain XP, level up, collect tokens, and obtain contraband in the form of mission rewards. This can help player progression and is a breath of fresh air as compared to the other modes like Resurgence or Ranked Play.

By default, we recommend that you start completing these missions with your teammates. They can assist you against AI and other enemy operators. We also recommend that you spend the first five minutes looting the map for equipment healing items and armor plates for use later on.

As we mentioned earlier, the Wings Clipped DMZ mission is a Tier One Shadow Company Faction Mission. It is the sixth mission in the first Tier out of a total of seven. Listed below are the rewards and objectives for the mission.

Wings Clipped Rewards: Bryson 890 Weapon Contraband, +5,000 XP Objectives Find and Take Out 3 Reinforcement Helicopters on Ashika Island



For this mission, we will need to travel to Ashika Island and take out three reinforcement helicopters so we recommend packing a JOKR and an Ammunition Box in your loadout. Once you have done so, we are ready to deploy.

This mission is relatively simple as it has only one objective. Most other missions have three or two and are relatively harder. That being said, there are two ways you can summon reinforcements. One is by going on a killing spree and the second is by attacking and capturing a SAM site.

For the Killing Spree Drop into Ashika Island and ensure that you have the Ammunition Box and JOKR with you Go to any area and start killing random AI soldiers. Kill as much as you can until you see reinforcements arrive in a helicopter Quickly switch to your JOKR and take out the helicopter. Be quick since the helicopter will drop enemies and fly away Kill more soldiers to summon another helicopter and destroy it. Repeat this method one more time to complete the mission

For the SAM Unit Method Find a SAM Unit Site and head over to it The moment you start capturing it, reinforcement helicopters will appear. Once you capture the SAM site, the SAM Turrent is captured, it will automatically lock on and destroy the helicopters If more helicopters do not spawn in your area, switch over to another SAM site and repeat until you finish the mission



That is all you need to know about the Wings Clipped Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you liked this walkthrough, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned to The SportsRush.