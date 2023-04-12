HomeSearch

Dead Island 2 minimum and recommended PC specifications: RTX 2070 needed for 1080p 60fps

Danyal Arabi
|Published 12/04/2023

Dead Island 2 minimum and recommended PC specifications: RTX 2070 needed for 1080p 60fps

Deep Silver’s troubled sequel, Dead Island 2 is just days away from release. The developers of the open-world zombie survival game recently posted an FAQ that reveals a lot of information. Aside from the PC system requirements, the FAQ also outlined the multiplayer component of the game. Up to three players can partake in the zombie-killing action, as the developers have confirmed co-op functionality. Here’s a glimpse of what to expect.

Dead Island 2 PC requirements demand an RTX 3090 for 4k 60fps

Minimum (performance target of 1080p at 30 FPS)

  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD FX-9590 or Intel Core i&-7700HQ
  • RAM: 10 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
  • Storage: 70 GB

Recommended (performance target of 1080p at 60 FPS)

  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9 9900K
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super
  • Storage: 70 GB

High (performance target of 1440p at 60 FPS)

  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5-12600KF
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
  • Storage: 70 GB

Ultra (performance target of 4k at 60 FPS)

  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900 X or Intel Core i7-13700K
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
  • Storage: 70 GB

Additionally, the console variants of the game were also discussed in the FAQ. The performance targets vary depending on the platform. Current-gen users can expect to run the game at 60 fps:

  • PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S – 60 FPS
  • PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – 30 FPS

While the framerate target for consoles has been revealed, the resolutions per platform are still an enigma. Speculation suggests that the last-gen variants will be locked to 1080p. The current-gen versions could range from 1440p to 4k.

The PC version of the game will also support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR2), allowing older PCs to get a playable experience. Unfortunately, crossplay will not be coming to Dead Island 2, only allowing players on the same platform to partake in co-op.

 

Share this article
About the author
Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

Read more from Danyal Arabi