Dead Island 2 minimum and recommended PC specifications: RTX 2070 needed for 1080p 60fps

Deep Silver’s troubled sequel, Dead Island 2 is just days away from release. The developers of the open-world zombie survival game recently posted an FAQ that reveals a lot of information. Aside from the PC system requirements, the FAQ also outlined the multiplayer component of the game. Up to three players can partake in the zombie-killing action, as the developers have confirmed co-op functionality. Here’s a glimpse of what to expect.

Dead Island 2 PC requirements demand an RTX 3090 for 4k 60fps

Minimum (performance target of 1080p at 30 FPS)

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: AMD FX-9590 or Intel Core i&-7700HQ

RAM: 10 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

Storage: 70 GB

Recommended (performance target of 1080p at 60 FPS)

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9 9900K

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Storage: 70 GB

High (performance target of 1440p at 60 FPS)

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5-12600KF

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Storage: 70 GB

Ultra (performance target of 4k at 60 FPS)

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900 X or Intel Core i7-13700K

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Storage: 70 GB

Additionally, the console variants of the game were also discussed in the FAQ. The performance targets vary depending on the platform. Current-gen users can expect to run the game at 60 fps:

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S – 60 FPS

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – 30 FPS

While the framerate target for consoles has been revealed, the resolutions per platform are still an enigma. Speculation suggests that the last-gen variants will be locked to 1080p. The current-gen versions could range from 1440p to 4k.

The PC version of the game will also support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR2), allowing older PCs to get a playable experience. Unfortunately, crossplay will not be coming to Dead Island 2, only allowing players on the same platform to partake in co-op.