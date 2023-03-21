Dead Island 2 release date, campaign length, editions, and pre-order bonuses

After almost a decade worth of delays, Dead Island 2 is finally ready to see the light of day. The open-world zombie survival title will launch this April on all major platforms. Pre-order perks and bonuses vary as per the version purchased.

From DLC bonuses, to campaign length, here’s what to expect from the highly-anticipated title.

Dead Island 2 to release on April 21, 2023 with 20+ hours of content

Discussing the game’s campaign length, Dead Island 2 developer Dambuster Studios stated that the campaign takes “around 20 hours to complete,” accounting for most of the game’s side missions and optional activities. This estimate isn’t fully accurate as collectibles aren’t accounted for. If players opt to sift through the massive world for all collectibles, users could take 30+ hours to hit full completion.

Each version of the game is split on the basis of Digital or Physical copies:

Physical editions

1. Pulp Edition

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack



2. Hell-A Edition

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1 & 2

Expansion Pass

Steelbook plus physical items

3. Day One Edition

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Digital Editions

1. Standard Edition

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Priced at $59.99

2. Deluxe Edition

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1 & 2

Priced at $64.99

3. Gold Edition

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1 & 2

Expansion Pass

Priced at $79.99

Dead Island 2 launches on April 21, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. PC users can get their copies on either Steam or the Epic Games Store.

