Minecraft Strongholds: Everything You Need to Know About These Structures

Minecraft Strongholds are the most useful and interesting structures to explore in the game. There are many things you need to know before venturing into them. Let us see what their appeal is in the game.

Advertisement

Minecraft has tons of structures you can explore in the game to get rare items, cosmetics and encounter tougher mobs. Strongholds are one of the most wanted structures on that list. One cannot finish the story without exploring a stronghold at least once. These structures, due to their innate nature, can be difficult for beginners to explore.

That is why we will look at some things beginners and intermediate players alike should know about Minecraft strongholds. We will look at various things ranging from finding a stronghold to preparing for one in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Advertisement

Contents

Minecraft Strongholds Guide: How to Find Them, Loot, and More

What is A Minecraft Stronghold

How to Find a Stronghold Making the Eye of the Ender Finding the Stronghold

Preparing for a Minecraft Stronghold

Mobs Inside a Stronghold

Loot

End Portal

Minecraft Strongholds Guide: How to Find Them, Loot, and More

This guide will look at everything you need to know about a Stronghold in Minecraft. From looting a stronghold to preparing for one. These strongholds have lots of tough enemies and mobs, so we will discuss them in a separate section as well.

But before exploring a stronghold, you will need to know what a stronghold is and how they are useful in securing the endgame. They have something called the End Portal in them, which is going to help us get to the End Dimension, where the final boss of the game awaits.

What is A Minecraft Stronghold

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Minecraft Stronghold is the last structure you will find in the Overworld before you make your way into the End Dimension. In fact, you will have to find the End Portal in these strongholds to enter the End Dimension itself. That is why strongholds are some of the most important structures in Minecraft due to their utility.

Most of the time, these strongholds are generated underground in the Overworld in x=0 and z=o coordinates. Most of the time, you won’t need to travel as much as expected to find a stronghold. That being said, let us see how you can find a stronghold.

Advertisement

How to Find A Stronghold

To find a stronghold in Minecraft, you will need the Eye of the Ender. You can make them by combining ender pearls and blaze powder.

Making the Eye of the Ender

Now, to get ender pearls, you will need to combat the endermen. You can find them in various locations, such as the overworld during nighttime, a warped forest biome, a nether wastes biome, and the soul sand valley biome; all of which are found in the Nether.

Expert-level clerics also have ender pearls with them. You can purchase them for five emeralds. One eye of the ender takes one pearl to create. However, you will need multiple. Now, for the blaze powder, you will need to craft it from blaze rods. You can only find blaze rods through the blaze mobs. To find these mobs, you will need to explore nether fortresses.

Since these mobs fly and shoot fireballs, it can be really difficult to defeat them without enchanted weapons. We recommend that you have fire protection to counter these mobs. Now, after you have made the eye of an ender, there are a couple of things you should keep in mind.

Finding the Stronghold

Once you make an eye, throw it into the sky, and it will automatically search for a stronghold nearby. Head towards the direction where the eye is dropped and keep following it to make your way toward the stronghold. Keep throwing the eye to ensure that you are on the right track.

The eyes of the ender point directly downwards when you are near one, so keep an eye out. Once they do, start digging downwards.

These eyes have a high chance to break when they are thrown, which is why we urge you to make a lot more before starting this journey. Now, once you get to the End Portal located in a stronghold, you will need at least 12 eyes of the ender. We will go through how you can use the End Portal in the coming sections, but first, let us take a look at how you can prepare for a stronghold.

Preparing for a Minecraft Stronghold

If you are going to directly head into the End Dimension from a stronghold, it is essential to prepare as much as you can. In addition, the stronghold itself is one of the toughest places to survive in the game. Ensure that you have these items with you before you step into a stronghold and ultimately to the end.

Full Netherite or Diamond Armor

Lots of Torches

Lots of Blocks

Bows and Arrows with Enchantments

Lots of food

Pickaxes

Bed

Eyes of the Ender

Water Buckets

Tools, weapons, and armor are a necessity to fight various mobs present in the stronghold. However, we recommend getting them enchanted for passive buffs. In addition, carry a bed to set a spawn point during the fight with the final boss, the Ender Dragon. If you die, you will respawn on the bed. The blocks are going to help you cross between the End Islands, and the water buckets are useful for climbing steep walls.

Mobs inside a Stronghold

There are tons of mobs you will find inside a stronghold that is going to be tougher than the usual ones. That is why it is a good idea to exercise caution. In addition to creepers, skeletons, and zombies, you will also see silverfish.

These might sound weak, but these little bugs can kill you in one attack if you have low HP, so be on the lookout for them. They are quite easy to kill, so you won’t have much trouble killing them if you try. Just ensure that you have more than enough HP.

You may also find spiders and sometimes a witch in the stronghold if you are fortunate or unfortunate, depending on your situation. Let us look at the possible loot you may get from the stronghold.

Loot

There are altars, storerooms, and libraries present inside the stronghold. Inside these rooms, you will find various chests which have lots of loot. Furthermore, a stronghold contains prison cells, which spawn hostile mobs, as well as empty rooms. That being said, let us take a look at what you can find inside some of the rooms.

Altars Golden Apples Saddles Enchanted Books Diamonds Iron/Gold/Diamond Horse Armor Full Iron Armor Iron Pickaxes Gold Ingots Redstone Dust Ender Pearls Bread Apples Iron Ingots

Storerooms Redstone Dust Enchanted Books Apples Bread Coal Iron Pickaxe Iron Ingots

Libraries Enchanted Books Compass Empty Maps Paper Books



In terms of rarity, this loot is average and can be found anywhere else in the game. However, these places are great to find books you will need for enchantments.

Speaking of books, the libraries are some rooms you must definitely use to farm books. A two-story library has 233 bookcases, and these will give you roughly 699 books. That is why we recommend going to these libraries to farm them.

End Portal

Next, we talk about the most important part of the stronghold, which is the End Portal. The End Portal lets you go to the End where the final bossfight of the game awaits. Let us look at how you can access it. Each stronghold has just a single portal room. When you enter the room, you will see a silverfish spawner. In addition to that, you will also see a portal with 12 frames in it.

You need to place 12 of your eyes of the ender in those frames to activate the portal. Most of the time, some frames will already have an eye placed in them but carry more just in case all of the frames are empty. When you do, a portal will open.

There is lava underneath the portal, but if you have placed the 12 eyes properly, you will directly be transported into the End Dimension before you get hurt by the lava. Interestingly, every map has a total of 128 strongholds you can explore. Doing it for the first time is quite difficult, but once you get used to it, you won’t have problems anymore.

That is all you need to know about navigating strongholds in Minecraft. If you want to read more content like this, click here. Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Minecraft content.